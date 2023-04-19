Francis Howell North boys volleyball coach Robin Yuede felt some emotion during her annual summer camp last summer.

“When I first had it as the head coach, I swear I had four or five grade schoolers, that's from grades 4-8, literally five kids,” Yuede said. “And then the next year, I think I had four. This year, I had 30 something. I almost cried. Because I was like, OK, maybe the word is starting to get out.”

Yuede, like many boys volleyball coaches throughout the area, has had to sell the sport as much as drawing up game plans.

When she first took over the program eight years ago, the Knights could barely scrape up enough players to field a freshman team.

“I still go down to our freshman PE classes in the fall, like right before semester, and I hand out flyers about when our open gyms are,” Yuede said. “Just come try it. Just come try it one time. I've done that probably for the last four or five years. Just trying to get kids in the gym to come try volleyball. And when they try it, they don't go back because it's a pretty exciting sport.”

Francis Howell North is reaping the benefits of Yuede’s sales pitch.

The Knights are the only Class 4 public school to put together three consecutive seasons of 20 or more victories since 2019 (the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Only Class 3 powers Parkway West and Webster Groves can boast that sustained success for public schools.

That run includes a pair of trips to the final four, and the expectations for the Knights (10-5-1) haven’t changed this season.

“Especially knowing all the guys that have come for the past couple years and especially the ones that even before I got to high school, they come back and talk about what they did and I very much feel like you have to carry it on,” Knights middle hitter Braden Powelson said. “And even the grades below us, I keep telling them we've got to keep going here because we don't want to be the team that lets everybody else down.”

Powelson is part of a three-headed group of senior captains that includes Jack Stover and Carter Schroeder. The three complement each other — Stover is the fiery personality, Powelson is the calming influence and Schroeder is the workhorse.

“I feel like we all bring something different to the table and it all works out really well, meshing together, and we have a perfect combination to lead this team,” Schroeder said.

Stover recruited Schroeder from the soccer pitch.

“He was telling me about him playing volleyball and just telling me about it and it just sounded really interesting to me,” Schroeder said. “So I just tried out my freshman year and I just loved the sport so I kept playing.”

Schroeder is the rule, rather than the exception, to the Francis Howell North roster.

“I would say at least 80% of the boys on my varsity team never touched a volleyball before their freshman year,” Yuede said.

While the Knights don’t get the ready-to-roll high-level club players many other perennial powers get, they’ve managed to hold their own.

Francis Howell North has met Vianney, which has won a state-high 17 state championships, three successive seasons in the postseason. The Knights went 1-2 in those meetings, including a thrilling five-set match in the Class 4 semifinals last year.

“We have fantastic coaches, probably some of the best coaches in the area for all levels,” Stover said. “I think that our developmental coaches at the C team and JV levels have been really effective in developing just our skills, especially from people who have never played before.”

Stover, the Knights’ setter, points to the development of sophomore Arthur Kincaide, who started playing volleyball last year and already has emerged as the team’s starting right-side hitter.

Yuede also credits her assistant coach Michelle Oppenborn and C team coach Kent Stover.

“All of the coaches I’ve had since I’ve been here, none of them were one and done,” Yuede said. “We can’t do anything without them.”

While Francis Howell North is well on its way to another winning season, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. The Knights hit a rough patch a couple of weeks ago while players adjusted to new roles.

“We're just a little inconsistent,” Powelson said. “I'm doing my best as a captain to keep us calm and not show too much emotion, and say like it's just volleyball, but we need to be doing better than this.”

Jack Stover said blowing a 2-0 lead to rival Francis Howell Central and losing in five sets April 4 threw was a wakeup call.

“We have to look at this as we aren't the same team as last year and we have to find out what our strengths as a team are,” Jack Stover said. “That took us a couple of weeks after losing the Central match to find our strengths as a team.”

Yuede said team chemistry is not an issue.

“It's weird because this group, they’re best friends, it's crazy,” Yuede said. “We are struggling how to put what happens in practices into games.”

Yuede and the Knights players were encouraged that they are turning the corner after their performance Saturday in the Fort Zumwalt South tournament. They regained their winning form in pool play before falling to familiar nemesis Vianney in two hard-fought sets.

The hope is to keep building on the momentum and turn it into another memorable postseason run.

It’s a similar formula for the Knights.

“We had to get mentally tough,” Yuede said. “And they did, which is one of the first times in a couple of weeks that we really kind of dug down and really believed in themselves. And I think that's part of it, is they have to believe in their skills.”