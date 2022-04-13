Brotherly bond helps push De Smet past CBC in four sets

CREVE COUER — All good volleyball teams consider themselves a family, but De Smet has taken that to another level this season.

The Spartans have three sets of brothers on their roster and all three had a part in their 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 win over visiting CBC in a Metro Catholic Conference match Wednesday night.

Trent Massey had 15 kills, and James Zippay added 10 spikes and three aces, while their younger brothers, Riley Massey and Tyler Zippay, took turns running the offense, combining for 40 assists.

“I definitely think it helps,” James Zippay said. “I think we are able to be a little tougher and honest with each other within the sets of brothers and be able to have that constructive criticism to move forward and find improvement there.”

Identical twins Austin and Andrew Harszy also got into the fun combining for six kills for De Smet (9-1-1, 1-1), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings.

“James and Tyler were on varsity together last year, Trent and Riley have been playing together for forever, Andrew and Austin were on JV together last year and they kind of just mix in with the other 11 guys,” De Smet coach Tim Haffner said. “I think we have really great team chemistry and the guys really get along well and respect each other and know what it takes for this team to be successful. They obviously have an extra connection with all that, but it just fits within the bigger team.”

Sam Mitchell had 13 kills and Jake Schafer put down seven spikes for No. 5 CBC (11-1-1, 2-1). Kevin McCaffrey had 29 assists.

The Cadets were coming off an emotional five-set win over conference rival Vianney on Tuesday.

“The emotion wasn't there,” CBC coach Alex Erbs said. “I think they all kind of knew it, and it's just going to be a learning lesson for us. There's a lot of balls on the floor that we didn't even let hit the floor yesterday and all those extra touches that really made the difference in the game we weren't able to capitalize on.”

De Smet used a late run to break open a tightly played first set. A James Zippay kill and a combo block by Tyler Zippay and Pete Brueggestrass pushed it to 23-20, and Tyler Zippay’s third tip of the frame clinched the opener for the Spartans.

“In serve receive, we were really solid and I think we sided out first or second ball the entire first set and in the second set we gave up one three-point run,” Haffner said. “But we didn't allow them to go on a lot of runs on their serve, just because we were passing well, then we have a lot of attacking options.”

De Smet controlled the second set from the service line. Tyler Zippay, Trent Massey and James Zippay all put down aces and, even when the serves were finding the floor, the aggressiveness took CBC out of system. Trent Massey and Evan Strahlendorf had three kills each as the Spartans took a 2-0 lead.

“We have a lot of tough servers on the team that can really put some balls away,” James Zippay said.

A Mitchell spike followed by a Schafer ace gave CBC a slim 23-20 lead in the third set. Mitchell and Schafer combined for three kills, and a Kolton Kness block pushed the match to a fourth set.

“We weren’t going down without fighting,” Erbs said. “They did a very good job of battling back in some tough situations here and really diving in and getting that mindset correct.”

Trent Massey and James Zippay made sure the 90-minute match didn’t go the distance. The duo combined for nine kills as the Spartans pulled away in the fourth set.

“Our goal is to win state,” Trent Massey said. “These games right now, obviously, they mean a lot, but we're not finished.”