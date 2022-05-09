Carff's big night helps lead St. Dominic past Francis Howell North

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic senior Zach Carff had mixed emotions.

Carff and the Crusaders other six seniors took their home court for the final time in a non-conference boys volleyball match against Francis Howell North on Monday night.

“It's our last game at St. Dominic,” Carff said. “It's bittersweet, but it's a lot of fun.”

When it was over, it was Carff leaving a bitter taste for the Knights.

Carff blasted 14 kills, one shy of his career high, to lead St. Dominic to a 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 win.

“We're a big team,” Carff said. “It's not really us being individuals, we're pretty well spread out and I like that on our team.”

Luke Zelnis had 11 kills and four aces and Malachi Gnade added eight kills for St. Dominic (22-3-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings. Anthony Anderson had 35 assists and five kills.

“I absolutely am proud of all my seniors,” St. Dominic coach Maggie Allen said. “It's tough. One of the toughest parts of our jobs as coaches is when you lose a senior class, especially a senior class like I have.”

Jack Stover led a balanced attack with eight kills, while Layne Garland and Braden Powelson each had seven and Grogan Kraus added six for No. 5 large Howell North (21-8-1). Stover and Powelson combined for 24 assists.

“A Monday night game is always hard, you know, after a weekend and they're a good team,” Howell North coach Robin Yuede said. “Then you come in on senior night when emotions are high.”

St. Dominic started the match with an all-senior lineup for senior night, but Howell North didn’t cooperate with the celebration. Garland had four kills and two aces and Stover and Powelson each had a pair of spikes to help clinch the opener for the Knights.

“I was so proud of my starting lineup in the first set for our seniors because all of them stepped up to the plate and everybody played well,” Allen said. “They played great everyday practice. So, it's really fun for them to do it in front of a big crowd like tonight.”

Zelnis blasted three straight aces to give St. Dominic an early lead in the second set. A pair of Carff kills erased a late Knights advantage and a Carff block and ace evened the match at a set apiece.

Gnade went to work early in the third set with several kills to give St. Dominic a lead it would not relinquish. Gnade finished with five kills, Carff had four spikes and Zelnis added three more while Anderson racked up 13 assists as the Crusaders took a 2-1 lead.

“They like to leave the middle wide open, so we'd like to have our outside come in more in the middle to take that gap right there, easy kill,” Anderson said. “We also like take those lines shots too.”

Zelnis got hot in the fourth set with six kills. Anderson and Carff each had an ace and a Gnade smash ended the 1 hour, 37-minute match.

Even with the setback, Yuede is happy with her team heading into districts next week.

“The majority of our team doesn't play club,” Yuede said. “We're first and second year players. We have sophomores who've only played a year, we have juniors that only played a year due to Covid, and honestly, I could not be more proud of the way these guys have just come along all year. They're very hard workers. They believe in each other. If there was a way like to inject experience, that would be really nice.”