Collinsville boys volleyball program takes first steps

Collinsville was supposed to start with a JV schedule last year and begin varsity play this season, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.

“Last year, so many more boys were coming out to all our gyms or tryouts, and then COVID happened, and the season got canceled,” Nichols said. “But I've got a group of about 15 guys that are super excited to play.”

In an ironic twist, the virus might have a positive effect on the team’s short-term outlook.

With the Illinois fall sports being moved to the spring, the girls and boys seasons’ have overlapped. It has allowed the teams to scrimmage each other.

“It was a big help playing against the girls, because they’ve been playing for a long time,” Zagorski said. “They have experience.”

Playing in the Southwestern Conference will be a challenge. Edwardsville and O’Fallon are established perennial powers and the rest of the teams are always competitive.

But those conference rivals also have been very supportive of Collinsville starting a program.