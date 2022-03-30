Conley leads the show as Seckman sweeps Lutheran St. Charles

ST. PETERS — He may not lead by being the loudest on the court, but when Andrew Conley calls out a play, everyone snaps to attention.

"He's (so) good at it," Seckman junior hitter Brody Gibler said. "Not much else to say. Everyone looks up to him. He's the guy."

Conley's pure mastery of the Seckman offense was on full display as he helped the Jaguars battle past Lutheran St. Charles 25-23, 25-23, 25-15, on Wednesday evening at Lutheran St. Charles in a nonconference boys volleyball contest.

"He's one of our team captains, may not be the most vocal team captains, but he leads by examples," Seckman coach Jeff Krutzch said. "They all look to him. They're confident in him that he'll get the ball there so they can put it down."

Seckman (4-4) picked up its fourth win in five meetings against the Cougars and snapped a three-match skid losing streak.

Conley picked up 23 assists and was instrumental in guiding the Jaguars' offense that notched 33 kills in the three-set affair.

He also slammed down five kills on his own as he surprised the Cougars' defense from time to time when it looked like he would go for a set.

The senior distributed to each end of the court with six hitters registering kills Wednesday evening.

Though it's his offense, Conley's not above letting his team help direct when they spot a hole in the defense.

"I'll give plays to anybody and if they have suggestions or see a spot open, I'll give them whatever they call for," Conley said.

The main beneficiary to Conley orchestrating the offense was Gibler. The junior outside hitter picked up a team-high 10 kills and pushed his season total to 28.

In that first set, even though he saw Gibler get stuffed on multiple game-ending kills, Conley's faith never wavered.

"I just trust him every game," Conley said. "He has the most hits per game. I trust him whenever it comes time to do it."

After watching a 24-18 lead get whittled down to 24-23, Gibler managed to drop home the final hammer on the fifth attempt.

"I definitely was getting frustrated, but coach kept saying 'keep swinging', so that's what I did," Gibler said.

In just its fifth year as a program, Lutheran St. Charles (2-4-1) hung tough with the Jaguars in the first two sets. The Cougars led for much of the second, but Seckman reeled them in late in the second set.

"I think we had a hard time adjusting to their blocks all night and couldn't get our offense moving," Lutheran St. Charles coach Rachel Versemann said. "They had some great blocking, a great attack and we just lost some steam there."

The Jaguars finished the second set on a 7-2 run before kicking off the third set on a 6-0 run that took the wind out of the Cougars' sails.

Senior Rhett Holt led the Cougars with nine kills. Sophomore setter Yu Oh picked up 12 assists.

With a quick turnaround against Lutheran South on Thursday, Versemann is hoping for more offense against the Lancers.

"We know we have to put up a bigger offense," Versemann said. "We just have to adjust with the good blocks on the outside. Against a good offense like them, we have to hit the ball."

