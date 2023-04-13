OAKVILLE — Oakville boys volleyball coach Jessica Betz says star outside hitter Aiden Curcuru has a goofball part of his personality.

“I think we have a good group and they genuinely like all like each other and hang out, which helps a lot for like just team chemistry and gelling,” Betz said. “So, yes, goofballs are welcome.”

The 6-foot-6 senior agreed with his coach.

“There's moments that you're going to have to be serious and then some of them you're going to have to loosen up, because if you're too serious, you're gonna go out there, you're gonna make mistakes, you're gonna be in your head and stuff like that,” Curcuru said. “So that's why I have that goofy side of me, because I use it to relax and then focus.”

Curcuru was all business when it mattered most as his Tigers hosted Webster Groves on Thursday in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool match.

Curcuru put down 10 of his 22 kills in the fourth and fifth sets to lead Oakville to a 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13, 15-10 comeback win.

Max Spalding had 11 kills and Michael Gerber had 36 assists for Oakville (6-1 overall, 3-0 conference).

Aidan Whitemountain and Jack Vedova each had 10 kills for Webster Groves (7-2-1, 2-1), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. Jack Hendrix had 31 assists.

“I felt like Oakville was really picking up a lot of our stuff over the net and then they were throwing it up to their outsides and really converting,” Webster Groves coach Ryan Mahl said. “On the flip side, we weren't making digs, but even when we were, we weren't converting in transition.”

Curcuru got Oakville started in the fifth set with two quick kills, but Webster Groves got back in it with two aces from Whitemountain and a pair of blocks from Vedova.

Oakville got a much-needed sideout with a Spalding kill and Mick Unger followed with a block before a Statesmen hitting error ended the 1-hour, 55-minute match.

“It was more of just focusing,” Curcuru said of the comeback. “We were I think in our heads and we were just making small mistakes that were not really good.”

A pair of kills from Ezra Maupin ignited a 5-0 run as Webster Groves took control of the first set. Kyzer Strawbridge and Cam Phillips came up with a combination block to short-circuit a late Oakville rally and a Strawbridge spike helped the Statesmen claim the opener.

Curcuru was the difference in a tightly played second set. His ace gave Oakville a 23-20 lead and his sixth kill of the set helped the Tigers even the match at 1-all.

“There's not that many guys out here that are 6-6 that can jump like him,” Mahl said of Curcuru. “You try and get a good matchup and you just got to hope you slow him down a little bit and I felt like we did that the first two sets and then he just started scoring a lot. And really, sometimes there's just nothing you can do about it.”

Webster Groves pulled away late in the third set as Jackson Egel started the finishing salvo with a pair of kills and a Vedova kill and a Maupin tip ended the frame. Vedova, Egel and Whitemountain each had four kills in the set as the Statesmen took a 2-1 lead.

Curcuru and Spalding powered Oakville in the fourth set. Spalding put down four early kills and Curcuru put down six and added a key block as the Tigers sent the match to a fifth set.

Defense helped spur the Tigers rally.

“We understand the fact that we need to work hard if we're going to win games,” Gerber said. “So, if we work hard to get these balls up that shouldn't be up, people are not going to be able to keep putting them down on us and dig us in a hole.”

Curcuru said confidence-building wins over Eureka and Marquette have Oakville riding high.

“We started noticing that we can do something this year,” Curcuru said. “We're going out there and we know that we can compete with these top teams.”