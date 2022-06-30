Cusumano leaves lasting legacy in area volleyball circles

St. Louis University High has produced many great boys volleyball players over the years.

But none has made an impact on the sport more than Cary Cusumano.

Cusumano, 45, died on April 7, leaving behind a hole in the region’s volleyball community as big as his out-going personality.

“He was a great ambassador of the game, especially in St. Louis,” said Cusumano’s brother-in-law Ed Naeger, who is also the Nerinx Hall coach. “I mean, he was known all throughout the country. But in St. Louis, I would say he was almost like the godfather of volleyball, boys and girls.”

Cusumano spent the last 12 years as the Girls Division Director at the High Performance Volleyball Club. Cusumano, who earned a master’s degree in Education from Lindenwood University, had coached various levels from CYC to Notre Dame high school and was a part of the coaching staff on the Lindenwood University men’s national championship team in 2009.

But he was much more than a coach.

“It was really interesting at his funeral, just the running joke became everybody that got up to speak was Cary’s best friend,” Lafayette High girls coach Zach Young said. “And then the next person was like, Cary is my best friend, and I think a lot of that is just how he made you feel.”

Eureka boys coach and High Performance boys director Bryan Pieschel had been friends with Cusumano since grade school.

“He was an exceptional listener that cared and that was his strength,” Pieschel said. “He can sit and have a conversation for hours and his ability to listen, truly listen and hear you, and converse about whatever topic it was, that was a gift. And it's a gift that I miss terribly.”

SLUH retired Cusumano’s number 40 during a pre-match ceremony on May 12 to honor his memory and contribution to the sport. He is the only volleyball player to have his number retired by the tradition-rich Junior Billikens.

“When you think Cary, you think volleyball, and the impact he's had with so many boys and girls and just the positive influence he was,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said. “Just the passion that he had for SLUH volleyball. I can always see him and now picture him up on the mezzanine and standing by the pole and just kind of watching it and just enjoying St Louis volleyball.”

That retirement ceremony and the match that followed were special for Karen Naeger, Cusumano’s sister. Naeger, a former player at Cor Jesu and now one of the region’s top volleyball officials, was put on the match.

“Joe Flanigan was signed up to do it, but he texted me the day before and said you're on for tomorrow,” Karen Naeger said. “He knew what they were going to do for our family. He just thought that'd be a special thing and it really was. It was amazing and I'm glad that I didn't have a lot of time to think about it.”

Cusumano’s love for volleyball grew while watching Karen, 10 years his elder, play for the Chargers. He was a natural leader.

“In high school we would go to watch and I really noticed that he really kind of developed his coaching abilities,” Karen Naeger said.

Ed Naeger remembers a local official telling a story about Cusumano’s senior year. SLUH had a coaching change and he was told he wouldn’t be setting for the varsity and was asked to set for JV instead. Cusumano did it with a smile and he still had an impact on the varsity.

“In high school, he didn't get to play a lot,” Ed Naeger said. “He had really good hands. He's a really good setter. But his volleyball knowledge and IQ was unbelievable. His teammates would always look over at him on the bench, looking for him to give them direction. He was a coach before he was a coach.”

Cusumano combined that volleyball IQ with his infectious personality to become a favorite coach to hundreds of players.

“He didn't care if you were the best player at camp or the worst, or, you know, the cool kid or the biggest dork,” Young said. “He would stop and genuinely be interested in what you have to say. So just a neat guy.”

Pieschel saw that passion numerous times while they coached together with High Performance.

“It didn't matter, if you were in the gym, and you wanted to get better at volleyball and Cary was in there, he was going to help you,” Pieschel said. “He didn’t care what level you were playing at. He didn’t care if you're a brand-new player or you know, one of the most talented players in the area, he's going to spend time with you. As long as you share that passion with him about truly wanting to enjoy the sport and grow, he was going to put in the time.”

While he had no kids, Cusumano was a huge family man who always had time for his nieces and nephews.

“Those kids, they just loved being around him and he was always trying to get them to start playing volleyball,” Karen Naeger said. “He gave my niece a volleyball when she was one. The ball was probably as big as her.”

The St. Louis region has become a national volleyball hotbed on both the girls and boys side over the last decade. That growth wouldn’t have been possible without Cusumano.

Pieschel called him a mender.

“He brought a lot of relationships together between other entities that allowed for growth and development to occur across the board,” Pieschel said. “Even if you're on opposite sides of the fence as far as like, club or high school or whatever, he was that guy. He was the mender that allowed people to come to the table and have conversations.”

Cheak said Cusumano was an even better person than a coach.

“Everything that you ever did with Cary was fun,” Cheak said. “He was kind of that person that everybody was drawn to, kind of that magnetic personality that just makes you feel welcome. And there was never any kind of awkward conversation with Cary, it was always fun. You're probably going to laugh as hard as you've ever laughed. He just brought the best out of everybody.”

His legacy will live on through the Cary Cusumano Volleyball Scholarship, a need-based scholarship to assist deserving female athletes who play for High Performance. Donations to the scholarship can be made through Venmo @CCVBScholarship.

“We need more Cary Cusumanos in the world,” Pieschel said. “We need more individuals that are willing to sit down with everybody and anybody and have a great conversation and come out a better person on the other side.”