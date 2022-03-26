De Smet caps long day by rallying past St. Dominic to claim Francis Howell Central tourney title

COTTLEVILLE — James Zippay knew he and his teammates just had to get their legs back under them again.

After clinching a spot in the Francis Howell Central boys volleyball tournament championship, Zippay and the De Smet Spartans had to sit and wait nearly 90 minutes Saturday afternoon before they could take the court against St. Dominic.

The Spartans had a tough go of it in the first set before getting back in rhythm and claiming a 20-25, 25-16, 15-8 win over the Crusaders in the tournament final.

“They came out to fight. They were all loud, they were putting in the effort and they were really scrappy,” Zippay, a senior outside hitter, said of St. Dominic. “I definitely think it threw us there for a little bit. It's definitely different than what we were expecting, but we got a good warmup in before and made sure we were as rested as we could be before our final match of the long day.”

De Smet (5-0-1) won five of its six pool-play games early Saturday and then dispensed of Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade and defending Class 3 champion Parkway West in straight sets in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, respectively, before winning the final.

“It was great to play Dominic in the final,” De Smet coach Tim Haffner said. “We played them first match of the year last year in this tournament and, I'm not gonna lie, they kind of shellshocked us and beat us in two sets. So, it was kind of fun to get to play them again and it was obviously a great match in the final.”

Because the Howell Central secondary gymnasium had been deemed unusable two days ago due to an unexpected construction project, half of the 16 teams in the field were sent to Howell North to play their pool and bracketed quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

St. Dominic (7-1) rolled to a perfect 6-0 run through its pool-play opponents and then swept past Eureka and Howell North in the quarters and semis, respectively, to send the Crusaders on an 11-minute ride to Cottleville to face De Smet in the final.

“I will say our schedule today of play, sit, play, sit, play, sit and then driving was pretty tough on their bodies overall. But, De Smet beat us and they had a tough day also,” St. Dominic coach Maggie Allen said. “I was super happy with the way my boys played. We played hard all day long. I have a lot of six-rotation players, so the schedule at the end of a tournament is always a tough one to finish strong.”

The drive from one gym to another didn't seem to faze St. Dominic as it claimed the lead at the onset of the first set and never looked back.

An early 7-1 run gave the Crusaders an 8-2 lead. The Spartans tried to chip away at it, but still trailed by six at 16-10 when three straight St. Dominic errors brought it to a three-point game.

The Crusaders would get those three points back in quick fashion to re-establish their six-point advantage and they would go on to a five-point win to claim the early 1-0 lead in the best-of-three final.

“I really liked watching my defense and my servicing. That was really a standout all day for me today,” Allen said of the first set. “My offense got a little safe at the end and I think that's what kind of changed the tides in sets two and three.”

The long delay of sitting around and getting stiff seemed to affect De Smet in the championship opener.

“Dominic came out with a ton of energy right out of the gate and they built that lead and that ends up being the difference,” Haffner said. “I think we did a pretty good job responding and adjusting to it. Dominic was awesome and kept that lead, but then we had a great second half to the first set and carried that into the second and third.”

Indeed, it was the Spartans who grabbed the early lead in the second set and never let it go.

Peter Brueggestrass opened the game with a kill and Trent Massey would add a kill and an ace on consecutive points to give De Smet an 8-4 lead.

St. Dominic got its deficit down to one, but a surge of four straight points put the Spartans back up 19-13. Zippay triggered the run with back-to-back kills.

De Smet would end the set on a 10-3 run and capped the match-tying, nine-point win with a kill by Brueggestrass to bookend with his opening kill.

“We had some long rallies,” Haffner said. “(St. Dominic's) Luke Zelnis in middle back defense just made some unbelievable plays in sending over free balls or getting some out-of-system shots in, but we did a good job of resetting our defense. We did a really good job of staying focused in those long rallies.

The Spartans had three separate three-point runs early in the decisive third set to gain control at 9-2. The Crusaders would get no closer than six points the rest of the game and De Smet clinched the tourney title on a kill by Zippay.

“I was pretty excited about that. It was definitely a long day and it was a relief to get that final point and know that we were champions,” he said. “It was a great first moment for the team to show what we're capable of. The last couple years, we've been working hard for this and been grinding out tournaments. Everyone got a chance to play this tournament and the whole team's working hard.”