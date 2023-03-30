CREVE COEUR — De Smet finally slayed the blue beast of Missouri boys volleyball.

With a mighty swing from the right arm of Nicholas Kramer, the Spartans beat St. Louis U. High 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11 in a Metro Catholic Conference match Thursday night.

The loss snapped SLUH’s 76-match winning streak that dated back to April 27, 2019 — a span of 1,407 days.

“They're really good team,” De Smet coach Tim Haffner said. “They've been a really good team for a long time. They're still a really good team. They still have some outstanding players. They've got an outstanding coach. So it's great to get a win in the conference.”

SLUH has won three state championships during the streak (the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Jr. Billikens had won 136 of their previous 139 sets entering the contest.

“De Smet’s a great team and they put a lot of pressure on you and it's on all aspects of the game,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said. “They serve really aggressively and consistently, and then they make a lot of touches both at the net and defensively, and for a team that's a little bit inconsistent like we are right now, it puts a lot of pressure to be successful on every point.”

Trent Massey celebrated his 18th birthday with 11 kills and four aces for De Smet (8-0, 1-0), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.

He said that while beating SLUH was a nice present, it isn’t the team’s end goal.

“Our goal is to win state and this is just another bump in the road and we just got to keep pushing,” Trent Massey said. “They're an amazing team. We've seen that forever. And so just it's another win.”

Another streak De Smet ended was a 17-match losing skid to SLUH. De Smet's last victory in the series was April 12, 2016.

Riley Massey had 10 kills and one ace, Austin Harszy put down eight kills and David Nieters had five kills and five aces for De Smet.

Tyler Zippay ran a balanced offense for the Spartans and collected 38 assists while putting down four kills.

“They had a really good block, but our hitters still could find a way around it because they have confidence in themselves and find ways to get kills,” Zippay said.

Jack Krausz and Will Blaisdell each had 10 kills and combined for five aces for SLUH (2-1, 0-1), No. 1 in the large school rankings. Ethan Keutzer and Henry Azar combined for 32 assists.

De Smet never trailed in a dominant first set.

Trent Massey led the charge for the Spartans with four kills and two aces. Riley Massey had three kills and a pair of aces and Zippay had a pair of spikes and nine assists.

“Trent’s an outstanding player and has a level head regardless of who we're playing and what the score is on the scoreboard,” Haffner said of Trent Massey. “It's great to have a player like that.”

Krausz got to work for SLUH with several big kills in the second set and his fifth spike ignited a 4-0 run that gave the Jr. Billikens a late lead. Miles Rittenhouse followed with two straight kills and Krausz put down an ace to make it 21-20.

Rittenhouse and Victor Lazzaretti put up back-to-back blocks and Blaisdell’s fourth kill of the set evened the match at 1-all.

“I think De Smet got us out of system where we got pretty one-sided to Jack,” Cheak said. “I would like to see it be a little bit more balanced. But that's why Jack Krausz is the player he is. It's nice to be able to throw a ball out to him and know we're going to get a kill at a high percentage of times.”

Trent Massey’s spike ignited a crucial 4-1 run for De Smet late in third set. Trent Massey added another late in the frame and several SLUH errors helped give the Spartans a 2-1 lead.

“Tyler was giving me great sets,” Trent Massey said. “We kept communicating, guys trusted in me and when people look at me, I'm thinking I got to provide for my team. We're brothers. We rely on each other.”

Nieters put down a pair of aces during a 7-0 run to give De Smet a 13-6 lead in the fourth set. Trent Massey put down an ace and a pair of Kramer kills ended the 1 hour, 49-minute match.

“It's still just a regular season game,” Zippay said. “The only time it matters will be in the playoffs. But, I mean, breaking that streak, that's impressive to do over three years to go undefeated in matches. That's hard to beat.”

De Smet def. SLUH 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11