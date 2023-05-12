CREVE COEUR — Trent Massey wasted no time showing everyone in the De Smet gym that his ankle was fine.

Massey, the Spartans’ standout senior outside hitter, skied well above the net before putting a thunderous spike down on the other side of the court in the fifth point of De Smet’s match against O’Fallon on Friday.

Massey, an O’Fallon native, twisted the ankle against St. Louis U. High on Tuesday. But with so many familiar faces across the net, it was going to take much more than that to keep him off the court.

“There was no doubt that I was going to keep playing,” Massey said. “That's just who I am. Especially when you see this game on the schedule.”

Trent Massey, and his younger brother Riley, each put down nine kills to help lead host De Smet to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 sweep of the Panthers in a nonconference match between the top teams in the large school and small school STLhighschoolsports.com boys volleyball rankings.

Spartans setter Tyler Zippay controlled play from the beginning with 24 assists, four blocks, three aces and a pair of kills.

“He's continuously getting better all season from the service line, with his setting decisions, being disciplined blocking defensively, he's really continued to improve every single day,” De Smet coach Tim Haffner said. “Obviously, if you have an elite setter, your team is going to be successful.”

Zippay led a balanced attack from the outset for No. 1 small De Smet (31-1). After establishing the Massey brothers on the outside, he got middle hitters Austin Harszy and Ben Niebruegge and outside hitter David Nieters involved.

“We had a good game plan coming in,” Zippay said. “I knew where to go all the time, because that's where coach told me before the game and just stick to the game plan.”

Camryn Sheehan had eight kills and Nathan Finck put down seven spikes for No. 1 large O’Fallon (26-6). Matthew Kulp had 20 assists.

“Tonight, you know, we took a couple steps back,” O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan said. “We have to communicate and so playing a great team like this, I mean, they're number one in the area for a reason. And it helps us to move forward.”

Zippay controlled the first set running the De Smet offense by spreading 10 kills out between six attackers. Zippay put down a pair of solo blocks during a run midway through the frame and he added a slick no-look tip for a kill late to help give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

“It wasn't so much of what we saw on the other side of the net,” Zippay said. “I just knew our guys could put it down if I put them in the right situations.”

De Smet pulled ahead behind Zippay’s serve early in the second set. Zippay put down a pair of aces to spark a 6-0 run and he added another later in the set. Riley Massey put down three kills and Austin Harszy and Trent Massey each had a pair as the Spartans took a 2-0 lead.

“I felt like they served us off the court,” Amy Sheehan said. “They had great jump servers, great top spin, and our serve receiver was just not what it usually is.”

A pair of David Nieters aces got De Smet off to a quick start in the third set. Zippay put down a pair of blocks including one late the ended an O’Fallon run and Trent Massey’s fifth kill of the frame ended the 70-minute match.

“Going into set three, we talked about it being a mental challenge at this point,” Haffner said. “We had a great first two sets and we need to forget about what has happened in the past and only think about what's happening right now. And the guys really locked in and executed and stayed disciplined throughout set three.”

Getting the game-winner was special for Trent Massey, but he said he and his teammates aren’t satisfied with a dominant regular season.

“Our end goal is to win state and that's how we have to play to win state,” Trent Massey said. “I think all of us did a great job tonight. It was a full team effort. I'll take that game every night.”

De Smet def. O'Fallon 25-19, 25-18, 25-20