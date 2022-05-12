De Smet's Zippay hopes to even score by matching girlfriend's state title with Cor Jesu

De Smet senior James Zippay gets his chance to earn a share of some volleyball bragging rights over the next couple of weeks.

Zippay’s girlfriend, Kaylie Drysdale, helped lead Cor Jesu to the Class 5 girls volleyball state championship in the fall.

With boys volleyball district tournaments getting under way next week, Zippay will look to do the same with his top-ranked Spartans in Class 3.

“I can’t have this burden that she has one and I don’t,” Zippay said. “I’ve got to even it up.”

True to the couple’s competitive nature, Drysdale likes to remind Zippay of it.

“Before we won the state title, he won a bunch of city-county (championships) in grade school and he would like joke about that,” Drysdale said. “And then when I won the state championship, I was like, ‘Hmm, I wonder how many of the city-countys are worth one state championship?' ”

Aside from state title quests, the first couple of Missouri high school volleyball has one other significant tie — the same head coach.

Tim Haffner coaches the Cor Jesu girls in the fall and De Smet boys in the spring.

And Haffner, a teacher at Cor Jesu, also has Drysdale in one of his classes this year.

“They're both super competitive,” Haffner said. “I can imagine them playing board games or them playing ping pong or whatever, they get competitive. And there's probably a little trash talking going on. And I'm sure Kaylee's brought up a time or two that she's got a ring and she's got a championship. So if that serves as motivation, that only helps me.”

Zippay said sharing a coach as been fun.

“I think it's cool for coaches and players to be able to have that personal interaction,” Zippay said. “He understands stuff that's going on, and it is just another thing we could talk about.”

Drysdale and Zippay met in fifth grade through a gifted students program in the Lindbergh School District. They started dating their freshman year and have been together since.

“They're both incredible kids, incredible students, both super smart,” Haffner said.

Volleyball definitely is a major topic of discussion when Drysdale and Zippay are together. They even recently took a trip to Gulf Shores, Ala., to cheer on the Georgia State beach volleyball team in the national championships.

Drysdale has signed with Georgia State to play beach volleyball.

“She definitely takes me at beach volleyball, but I'll take I'll take the indoor game,” Zippay said.

Drysdale agreed with the analysis.

“Who wins depends on if it is inside or outside,” she said.

They are each other’s biggest fan.

Zippay took off from school to travel to Cape Girardeau to cheer on Drysdale and the Chargers at state. Drysdale is a fixture in the bleachers during Spartans matches.

“(Cor Jesu's) state run was just awesome to watch,” Zippay said. “It got me excited for my own season and it's definitely very inspirational to see the whole process and the success at the end.”

Drysdale said it is easier being on the court than it is being a cheerleader.

“Watching is definitely way more difficult just because you want it so badly for them,” Drysdale said. “And like if something's not going their way or the team's way, you just want to go out there and help so badly, but you can't. You just sit there and cheer them on.”

A Milwaukee School of Engineering recruit, Zippay and De Smet (24-5-1) have given Drysdale plenty to cheer about.

Zippay is one of the area’s kills leaders, averaging 2.99 per set. The Spartans, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, enter the postseason as one of the favorites to capture the program's third state championship but first since 2009.

Drysdale sees similarities between her Cor Jesu team and De Smet.

“Just trusting Haffner's plan was the biggest thing for me and I think that's what made the biggest difference for Cor Jesu,” Drysdale said. “Just building that team connection I think was really what brought us the state title, because we haven't had that in the past years. So, I was just telling (Zippay) just really try to grow that bond with your teammates. And I've seen that from them. They're really friendly with each other. They all really enjoy each other's company. So, I think that's really going to help them when it comes time to play in state championship.”

De Smet is not easing into the postseason, with matches against Melville, O’Fallon and a rematch against SLUH in the regular season’s final week.

“It forces the coaching staff and the team to just look at, ‘OK, what do we need to keep improving on going into the most important games of the season?’ ” Haffner said. “Because once playoffs start, it's not, ‘Oh, we'll fix it for the next game.’ It's, ‘If we don't fix it within this game, you lose and go home.' So it's nice to have those games that you know you're going to be challenged.”

Zippay hopes to finish with a bang.

“We can't take any points off,” Zippay said. “We just want to get to that final goal with the least amount of stress as possible. We know that there's definitely going to be hard games ahead of us, but we want to put the stress off of us and put that on other teams.”