DeMoulin's game-winner helps Eureka edge Oakville in four sets

OAKVILLE — Eureka senior Jordan Orr had no interest in playing any more volleyball Thursday night.

“We did not want to go five,” Orr said. “Going five is exhausting. We're all exhausted already. So we wanted to finish as fast as we could.”

Orr did his part by setting Chase DeMoulin, the Wildcats’ top hitter, on match point. DeMoulin’s right arm did the rest as visiting Eureka escaped with a 25-22, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23 win over Oakville in a Suburban Conference boys volleyball match.

DeMoulin’s match-winner thwarted a furious comeback bid by the Tigers, who had fought off four consecutive match points, forcing Eureka coach Bryan Pieschel to call a timeout.

“It was concerning,” Pieschel said. “We have confidence in ourselves. We've had a lot of tough matches this year and it's about staying confident in the biggest moments.”

DeMoulin put down 17 kills with a pair of aces for Eureka (13-3-1, 8-0), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. Nate Sowder had 10 kills, Gabe Counts added seven kills and Orr had 42 assists.

Ethan Walters blasted 21 kills, had five blocks and four aces for Oakville (11-5, 5-2). Aidan Curcuru had nine spikes and pair of aces and Michael Gerber had 38 assists.

Pieschel knew the Wildcats would have their hands full with Walters. The 6-foot-5 outside hitter didn’t disappoint.

“He was just bringing it,” Pieschel said. “It's hard to stop a kid like that. We're just trying to slow him down a little bit. He took some huge swings. He ripped some massive serves. He's a great player.”

DeMoulin and Walters swung away at each other in a tightly played first set combining for 12 kills. DeMoulin said seeing Walters on the other side of the net pumped him up.

“He used to be my old teammate (in club) and I just know how good he is,” DeMoulin said. “So, I have to play my best game and be out there ready to go.”

DeMoulin put down three straight kills to give Eureka a 21-16 lead. Walters kept Oakville’s hopes alive with a spike and block, but Sowder put down a pair of kills to give the opener to the Wildcats.

Three straight Walters aces helped Oakville rebound from a slow start in the second set and blocks from Walters and Caleb Frillman drew the Tigers even at 23-all.

Each team fought off multiple set points before a Curcuru laser broke a 26-all tie and Oakville evened the match 1-1 on a Eureka hitting error on the next point.

“Not every team challenges us like Eureka, so it's hard to prepare for that all the time,” Oakville coach Jessica Betz said. “But I think we know what we need to work on and so we're going to fix that for the future.”

A Counts kill and a Sowder block broke a 21-all tie in Eureka’s favor in the third set. DeMoulin added a kill and a serving error gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.

Orr said the block of Walters and Curcuru made his job running the Eureka offense more difficult.

“They were mixing up where they were blocking on outside and the right, so I wanted to go away from either one of them,” Orr said.

Eureka has won eight of its last nine matches. The Wildcats have won the last seven meetings against Oakville going back to May 16, 2014, even though the Tigers still hold the all-time edge in the rivalry at 11-8-1.

Even with the loss, Oakville is still trending in a positive direction following a Silver Bracket championship at the Parkway Central Tournament last weekend.

“We were seated ninth going into that tournament and we came out fifth which was really nice,” Betz said. “Our only two losses were too SLUH and De Smet. The thing about those losses too is we were able to compete with them. They weren’t blowouts, which always gives us hope and energizes us.”