Edwardsville ends postseason skid against O'Fallon to reach first sectional final since 2014

BELLEVILLE — Edwardsville junior Evan Reid did it again.
After being completely shut out Saturday in the first two sets of the Tigers’ match against O’Fallon in the Minooka Sectional boys volleyball semifinal at Belleville East, Reid came through when it mattered most.
Reid’s seven kills and an ace in the third set lifted Edwardsville to a 27-25, 20-25, 25-20 win.
Edwardsville (13-1) advanced to play Lockport Township (20-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Minooka for a chance to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
“I really think it's like an energy game,” Reid said. “It's all about morale, it's all about how the team spirit is going. So the mental aspect is just as important as the physical aspect when it comes to game of volleyball.”
The Tigers won all three of their matches against the Panthers (12-4) this season after going 3-8 in the series from 2015-19.
More importantly for Edwardsville, it ended a four-match losing streak to O'Fallon in sectional semifinal matches (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019) and earned a spot in the sectional final for the first time since 2014 when it advanced to the state's elite eight.
Edwardsville improved to 6-0 in three-set matches this season, including another victory earlier this season against O'Fallon.
“I don't like going to three games, but if we’re winning that’s fine with me,” Edwardsville senior setter Preston Weaver said. “I guess we're just really good under pressure, we're really persevering well, so we’re going to try to keep it rolling.”
Reid provided both the physical and mental boost Edwardsville needed, ripping off five kills and an ace as the Tigers built a 17-11 lead in the third set.
The slow start and fast finish was reminiscent of Reid’s performance Tuesday in Edwardsville’s sweep of Belleville West in a regional semifinal.
In that match, Reid was shut out in the first set only to carry the Tigers across the finish line with a strong second set.
“I just don't lose confidence in him,” Weaver said. “He was going through a rut earlier in the game and the best way to get out of it is to keep hitting and he turned it on the third game. So he came in when we needed it most.”
Connor Sorgea put down several kills to keep O’Fallon’s hopes alive down the stretch of the final frame, but Edwardsville stayed strong to close out the match.
Kaden Chiapelli led Edwardsville with 10 kills and Jacob Geisen added seven. Weaver had 28 assists.
Sorgea led O’Fallon (12-4) with 14 kills and Alec Koesterer had six kills and 23 assists.
“They're a good team and you can’t give up unearned points and that's what happened a couple times,” O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan said. “They're going to capitalize on every opportunity we give them.”
O’Fallon jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first set. Sorgea had a pair of kills and Camryn Sheehan and Matthew Kulp both had aces.
But Edwardsville fought its way back with a pair of Chiapelli kills and a combination block from Miles Bell and Chiapelli to get to within two. A Liam Marsh ace evened the opener at 18-18.
The Tigers fought off a pair of set points before a pair of Chiapelli kills, his sixth and seventh of the frame, gave them set point. Edwardsville won the first set on the next point on an O’Fallon net violation.
“The reason why they were so successful was we had a really tough time to block against their outside attackers,” Tigers coach Scott Smith said. “And we started to close out that block a little bit, which made the defense in the back row a little bit more predictable.”
Kenny McCallum caught fire for O’Fallon to start the second set. The middle blocker had three kills and one block to push the Panthers to a 12-5 lead.
Once again, Edwardsville chipped away at the deficit. Kills from Bell and Chiapelli and a stuff from Johnathan Kreke cut the Panthers’ lead to 21-18.
A couple of big swings from Sorgea gave O’Fallon set point and an ace from Koesterer sent the match to a third set.
“They weren't going to give us anything, so we had to fight back,” Reid said.