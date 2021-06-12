Edwardsville ends postseason skid against O'Fallon to reach first sectional final since 2014

“I don't like going to three games, but if we’re winning that’s fine with me,” Edwardsville senior setter Preston Weaver said. “I guess we're just really good under pressure, we're really persevering well, so we’re going to try to keep it rolling.”

Reid provided both the physical and mental boost Edwardsville needed, ripping off five kills and an ace as the Tigers built a 17-11 lead in the third set.

The slow start and fast finish was reminiscent of Reid’s performance Tuesday in Edwardsville’s sweep of Belleville West in a regional semifinal.

In that match, Reid was shut out in the first set only to carry the Tigers across the finish line with a strong second set.

“I just don't lose confidence in him,” Weaver said. “He was going through a rut earlier in the game and the best way to get out of it is to keep hitting and he turned it on the third game. So he came in when we needed it most.”

Connor Sorgea put down several kills to keep O’Fallon’s hopes alive down the stretch of the final frame, but Edwardsville stayed strong to close out the match.

Kaden Chiapelli led Edwardsville with 10 kills and Jacob Geisen added seven. Weaver had 28 assists.