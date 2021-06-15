Edwardsville falls to Lockport in sectional title match

Edwardsville boys volleyball coach Scott Smith could sense some hesitation from his squad during warmups Tuesday night before the Minooka Sectional championship match.
“It was actually a different kind of group and the presence and their interaction with me, and each other,” Smith said. “They were not very confident.”
To be fair, Lockport — the Tigers' opponent — commanded respect when it walked into the Minooka High gym with a host of 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-5 players taking the court.
While Edwardsville overcame the jitters and a slow start, it was not enough as Lockport came away with a 27-25, 25-21 win as the Porters advanced to the state tournament for the first time.
Jacob Geisen had a team-high six kills for Edwardsville (13-2). Miles Bell had three kills and five blocks and Kaden Chiapelli had three kills and one ace.
Preston Weaver had 15 assists and an ace while running the Tigers offense.
“They will get triple blocks up sometimes, so I just had to try and be unpredictable, and get my hitters one block,” Weaver said.
Lockport (22-3) jumped out to a quick start in the first set, but Edwardsville got back into it with its defense.
Sparked by a couple of big digs by libero Tyler Chrenka, the Tigers found their legs and pulled even with the Porters late in the set. Chrenka finished with 15 digs.
“There was a significant difference to the point where the boys were playing to win,” Smith said. “Especially after all the feedback and the information we learned about this Lockport group, about their height and their attacking, their passing ability and blocking ability.”
Lockport escaped with the first set, but not the momentum as Edwardsville jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the second set.
“Our players started to control their attacks a little better,” Smith said. “The primary thing was contending with the Lockport attackers, whether it be in the middle or the wings. Their setter did a really good job of having some really nice dunks, but other than that, their attackers were not shock and awe like they were in the past against other teams.”
The Porters pulled even and then used a late run to take a 23-17 lead. A late Edwardsville rally fell short.
The loss capped a unique season for the Tigers in which they couldn’t take annual tournament trips to Chicago and St. Louis and didn’t have the certainty of a full postseason until the season was under way.
Weaver believes the inability to play in those tournaments contributed to the slow start against Lockport.
“I played against the Chicago teams and came from the St. Louis area, but everybody else on the varsity team has never played any of those real good competition teams so they didn't really know what to expect,” Weaver said. “The more you get to see those kinds of teams, the more prepared you'll be and probably the better the outcome.”
With 10 players returning and a strong JV group coming up, Edwardsville hopes to use this experience as a springboard.
“While it's really bad to lose, nobody expected that we were going to even compete with one of the Chicago schools that's one of the top schools, their ranking was anywhere between five and eight in the state,” Smith said. “They should be proud of how well they did and all the success that they had and the challenges we overcame.”