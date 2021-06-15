Edwardsville falls to Lockport in sectional title match

“There was a significant difference to the point where the boys were playing to win,” Smith said. “Especially after all the feedback and the information we learned about this Lockport group, about their height and their attacking, their passing ability and blocking ability.”

Lockport escaped with the first set, but not the momentum as Edwardsville jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the second set.

“Our players started to control their attacks a little better,” Smith said. “The primary thing was contending with the Lockport attackers, whether it be in the middle or the wings. Their setter did a really good job of having some really nice dunks, but other than that, their attackers were not shock and awe like they were in the past against other teams.”

The Porters pulled even and then used a late run to take a 23-17 lead. A late Edwardsville rally fell short.

The loss capped a unique season for the Tigers in which they couldn’t take annual tournament trips to Chicago and St. Louis and didn’t have the certainty of a full postseason until the season was under way.

Weaver believes the inability to play in those tournaments contributed to the slow start against Lockport.