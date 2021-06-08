Edwardsville sweeps Belleville West in regional semifinal

Quinn Van Horn led Belleville West (6-9) with six kills.

Reid caught fire from the service line with West leading 13-10 in the second set. Reid served up a pair of aces and had two kills during a 6-0 run that flipped the lead to the Tigers.

“Getting those points increased the morale on our side, too,” Reid said.

Reid put down three more kills down the stretch as the Tigers and Maroons traded the lead.

A combination block from Bell and Reid gave Edwardsville match point and Reid’s sixth kill ended the 43-minute match.

“I think I was setting him a little low in the first set, but he’s a great hitter and the best way to get out of a slump is to keep hitting, so I just kept setting him,” Weaver said.

Edwardsville jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first set and was never threatened.

Bell was a dominant force in the middle with four kills and a block. Geisen added a pair of kills from the back row and Chiapelli put down several big swings from the outside.

“Our energy went up and down,” Weaver said. “I feel like we didn’t have enough energy today and that’s probably why the second set was so close.”