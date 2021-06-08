Edwardsville sweeps Belleville West in regional semifinal

BELLEVILLE — Edwardsville setter Preston Weaver never lost confidence in his outside hitter Evan Reid.
After an uncharacteristically quiet first set Tuesday for Reid, who is the Tigers’ kills leader, Weaver had a simple message for him.
“At one point, I told him I’m just going to keep setting you until you get it in,” Weaver said.
Weaver’s confidence paid off.
Reid found his rhythm in the second set and sparked a comeback as Edwardsville swept host Belleville West 25-15, 25-23 in a Belleville West Regional semifinal boys volleyball match.
“You can’t really think about the mistakes that you’ve had,” Reid said. “You’ve got to clear your mind after every point.”
The Tigers (10-1) advanced to play Althoff in the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday at Belleville West.
Reid finished with six kills and two aces, all of which came in the second set.
Jacob Geisen and Miles Bell each had seven kills, Kaden Chiapelli put down six kills and Weaver had 25 assists.
“We’re trying to utilize our middles more,” Edwardsville coach Scott Smith said. “First set when we did much better, we used the middle back a little too much. We’re trying to utilize all the weapons we have and diversify what we’re doing so the defense on the other side of the net doesn’t know what we’re doing next.”
Quinn Van Horn led Belleville West (6-9) with six kills.
Reid caught fire from the service line with West leading 13-10 in the second set. Reid served up a pair of aces and had two kills during a 6-0 run that flipped the lead to the Tigers.
“Getting those points increased the morale on our side, too,” Reid said.
Reid put down three more kills down the stretch as the Tigers and Maroons traded the lead.
A combination block from Bell and Reid gave Edwardsville match point and Reid’s sixth kill ended the 43-minute match.
“I think I was setting him a little low in the first set, but he’s a great hitter and the best way to get out of a slump is to keep hitting, so I just kept setting him,” Weaver said.
Edwardsville jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first set and was never threatened.
Bell was a dominant force in the middle with four kills and a block. Geisen added a pair of kills from the back row and Chiapelli put down several big swings from the outside.
“Our energy went up and down,” Weaver said. “I feel like we didn’t have enough energy today and that’s probably why the second set was so close.”
A block and a kill by Myles Liddell and another kill from Van Horn sparked West to a 13-10 lead in the second set.
Weaver said Edwardsville didn’t play at its highest level.
“A win is a win, especially in the playoffs,” Weaver said. “We know what we have to clean up and do better on Thursday.”
Smith said the Tigers’ energy level wasn’t where he wanted it. The victory bought 48 hours to fix it.
“We’ve got stuff to work on,” Smith said. “Looking forward to practicing and having the opportunity to play in the postseason.”