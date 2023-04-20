O’FALLON, Ill. — O’Fallon middle hitter Nathan Finck was ready to take on conference rival Belleville East on Thursday.

“This whole week, that's all we could think about was this game,” Finck said.

Finck wasted no time leaving his imprint on one of the most anticipated boys volleyball matches ever in the Metro East as his Panthers swept the visiting Lancers 25-18, 26-24 in a Southwestern Conference match.

O’Fallon (17-2, 6-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, ran its winning streak to 14, while snapping No. 2 East’s eight-match winning streak. It was the first time ever that two Illinois teams met ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.

“It's exciting that Illinois is finally getting recognized,” O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan said. “It's the hard work by these boys and it pays off. It's good to beat some Missouri schools and that's why you set your schedules with them to make the make your schedule tougher.”

Finck blasted nine kills and had a pair of aces and Camryn Sheehan had six spikes, a block and an ace for O’Fallon. Matthew Kulp recorded 17 assists.

August Werner put down 11 kills and Jack Byers added six more for East (12-2-1, 2-1). Tanner Stinnett had 25 assists.

“They played great defense, you know, they were hustling and yeah, there was one pretty long rally that it is frustrating and tip your cap to them, but I also felt that our boys worked extremely hard from start to finish tonight,” East coach Joe Nesbit said.

O’Fallon wasted no time setting the tone and never trailed in the first set.

The Panthers aggressive defense kept numerous rallies going, frustrating the Lancers’ attack. Meanwhile, four different O’Fallon players put down aces from the service line.

“Their defense the first set was unbelievable,” Amy Sheehan said. “I've never seen that out of them. This whole season in practice, I've never seen it. And so they came out, I knew that they wanted it.”

Added Finck, “I think it definitely is contagious. Once you do it once, you just want to do it again.”

Finck had the hot hand from the outset and his sixth kill of the opening frame clinched it for O’Fallon. Camryn Sheehan added a pair of kills and combined with Christian McGowan for a big block.

“I told Matthew Kulp to set Nathan every time you can,” Camryn Sheehan said. “He's just a beast out there and I don't think anybody can stop him in this conference.”

Finck ignited a late O’Fallon run in the second set with a kill and an ace, but East responded with a kill from Marcus Johnson and a block from William Keck to even the set at 22-all.

A Matthew Hettenhausen kill broke a 24-all tie for the Panthers and Camryn Sheehan followed with a blast from the back row to end the 51-minute match.

“We were able to get a few more kills down in the second set than the first set,” Nesbit said. “But it's really the mindset of, ‘Hey, we're never out of this.’ And it was a fun game but frustrating to hang in there that long and not be able to close it out.”

The teams will have one more regular season meeting at East on May 11.

The Panthers know they will get another test from the Lancers.

“Our serve receive just needs to get better,” Camryn Sheehan said. “Kulp is doing a great job out there, but passing, if we can get Nathan (Finck) the ball every time it would be great.”

O'Fallon def. Belleville East 25-18, 26-24