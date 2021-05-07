Francis Howell Central uses balanced attack to sweep Parkway Central

CHESTERFIELD — Most boys volleyball teams have one or two go-to hitters. Francis Howell Central, however, choses to spread the wealth.
The Spartans have used a balanced attack with five hitters averaging between 1.3 and 2 kills per set. The strategy keeps the opposing block honest.
That balance helped Howell Central sweep Parkway Central 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 in a nonconference match Friday afternoon.
Clayton Jones, Jake Simpkins and Andrew Geil each had seven kills for Howell Central (11-14-1), which snapped a two-match losing streak. Ethan Grabowski put down six spikes and he combined with Kyle Mecey for 28 assists.
“Teams just don't know who to key on,” Grabowski said. “So, it helps a lot in games like this where you just set everyone.”
Improved passing has led to improved offense for the Spartans.
“At the beginning of the season we could really only set the outsides and because our passing wasn't that good,” Jones said. “But once we're able to get the middles going, it helps a lot on the offense.”
Adam Kokal had a match-high 18 kills for Parkway Central (12-13), which entered the contest as winner of four of its last five. Carson Stepke had 31 assists.
“I don't think we brought the energy tonight, or the adjustments,” Parkway Central coach Tom Schaefer said. “I thought they played well. They played good defense and they were moving it around. They were attacking us in certain ways, and we just didn't make the adjustments. We have to be able to play against the team that we're facing that night, and not just play a generic brand of volleyball.”
Howell Central pulled ahead midway through the first set with a 6-0 run. A pair of Geil aces sparked the outburst and kills from Simpkins and Grabowski pushed the lead to 17-13.
Parkway Central tried to get back into it behind spikes from Kokal and Arthur Sander, but a big swing from Simpkins ended the Colts’ run and kills from Jones and Geil clinched the opener for the Spartans.
“They had a smaller middle, which helped a lot with setting (Jones) and just getting him kills today,” Grabowski said.
Howell Central carried its momentum into the second set. Mecey put down an ace, Grabowski had a kill and a block and Ian Johnson added another stuff to give the Spartans a 7-2 lead.
Parkway Central stormed back behind the Kokal’s arm. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter put down five kills and Diego Cruz added a block to give the Colts a 17-14 lead.
“They set up well defensively,” Schaefer said. There are openings if we're in system that we can attack but our serve receive wasn't good enough and that's a lot to do with their serving.”
Howell Central answered with a Jones spike to pull even and kills from Geil and Grabowski helped give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
“The main thing is the unforced errors,” Howell Central coach Steve Le said. “When they get made their runs and got their lead, I was just like we have to focus on cutting down our unforced errors and make them earn every point. I think that was the biggest difference.”
The Spartans completed the sweep thanks to a late push in the third set. Grabowski and Geil had kills down the stretch and Geil ended the match with an ace.
Le hopes the win is a springboard for the Spartans, which have several tough tests as the regular season ends.
“We got Lafayette, Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt West,” Le said. “I'm trying to get them to be as serious as they can with their stretching habits, their eating habits and just taking every point serious between now and districts and trying to make the best run that we can.”