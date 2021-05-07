Francis Howell Central uses balanced attack to sweep Parkway Central

CHESTERFIELD — Most boys volleyball teams have one or two go-to hitters. Francis Howell Central, however, choses to spread the wealth.

The Spartans have used a balanced attack with five hitters averaging between 1.3 and 2 kills per set. The strategy keeps the opposing block honest.

That balance helped Howell Central sweep Parkway Central 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 in a nonconference match Friday afternoon.

Clayton Jones, Jake Simpkins and Andrew Geil each had seven kills for Howell Central (11-14-1), which snapped a two-match losing streak. Ethan Grabowski put down six spikes and he combined with Kyle Mecey for 28 assists.

“Teams just don't know who to key on,” Grabowski said. “So, it helps a lot in games like this where you just set everyone.”

Improved passing has led to improved offense for the Spartans.

“At the beginning of the season we could really only set the outsides and because our passing wasn't that good,” Jones said. “But once we're able to get the middles going, it helps a lot on the offense.”

Adam Kokal had a match-high 18 kills for Parkway Central (12-13), which entered the contest as winner of four of its last five. Carson Stepke had 31 assists.