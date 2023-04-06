ST. CHARLES — There was the thud, followed by the groans, capped off with the laughter.

Francis Howell setter Thomas Thoman was in the middle of a strong serving run in the fourth set against Francis Howell North on Thursday when his toss was a bit low. That changed the trajectory of the serve, which smoked teammate Mason Poinsett in the back.

It’s not exactly how a setter wants to treat his team’s kills leader.

“Mason’s a mean guy, so he deserves it,” Thoman joked.

The Vikings were able to laugh it off, mainly because the rest of their play was no laughing matter as they went on for a 25-20, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20 win in a key GAC boys volleyball match.

“If you lose, it's kind of like an oops moment, right?” Howell coach Jalen Holsten said. “But if you win, it's a funny moment that we can look on tape at film later and laugh at it for everybody.”

Poinsett and Benjamin Toebben paced the Howell offense with nine kills each. Thoman spread out the attack with 30 assists, four aces and a pair of well-timed kills.

Howell (6-3-1) snapped a seven-match losing streak to North (8-3-1) dating back to April 28, 2018.

“It's just a great feeling to finally beat them,” Poinsett said. “I mean it took the whole team, but all in all it was a great win tonight.”

Walter Hammond had 10 kills and Jack Stover had 24 assists for North.

Stover put down 10 aces, leading an aggressive service attack for the Knights who totaled 19 aces for the match.

“He is usually very aggressive and it's hit or miss and tonight it definitely was hit,” North coach Robin Yuede said. “I think overall when we were serving aggressively, we were able to get those aces and put the balls right where we wanted them.”

Howell took control of the opening set with a 7-0 run. Joe Celeste put down a pair of kills and Poinsett and Toebben also added spikes to help give the Vikings a 19-15 lead.

“We're a very athletic team and we just got to know that,” Thoman said.

Howell’s momentum built on “heady” play by Eli Ayers, who went up for a block and the ball deflected off his head and fell on the other side of the net for a point. Poinsett followed with an ace and a Thoman tip gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead.

“That one was crazy,” Holsten said. “I don't know how Eli did it, but somehow he calculated if I put my head in the right spot, somehow we'll get the point.”

North led for most of the second set behind three aces each from Stover and Parker Smith and a spike from AJ Kincade gave the Knights a commanding 24-20 lead.

Howell responded with a 6-0 run to stun the Knights. Cole Bange put down a pair of kills, Thoman added a tip and a North hitting error capped the dramatic comeback to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead.

“That is the biggest momentum thing you can get,” Poinsett said. “For us to come all the way back from those points, we felt great and we got it done.”

North picked itself off the mat with a dominant third set. Stover put down two more aces, Hammond had three kills and Carter Schroeder added two more to send the match into a fourth set.

“They were more aggressive than we were,” Yuede said. “And I think defensively they chased down really everything and were really aggressive at the net, which kind of threw us out of our defense.”

Thoman started off the fourth with three quick aces to regain the momentum for Howell.

Stover, behind his serve, led a Knights comeback, but a Thoman tip and a block and a kill from Ayers clinched the 1 hour, 37-minute match for the Vikings.

Holsten didn’t hold back when asked what this win meant for a team with just three seniors that only won 11 matches last year.

“This was the moment that we've been talking about as a program for a long time when we committed to the rebuild a little bit towards the end of the year last year,” Holsten said. “We haven't had that real moment yet of what these guys can see the high end of and now we have. So, for this young group to kind of feel that and get a big win, something we haven't done in a very, very long time, it's going to go a long way.”

Francis Howell def. Francis Howell North 25-20, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20