Francis Howell North outlasts Marquette in Class 4 quarterfinal thriller

ST. PETERS — Francis Howell North boys volleyball coach Robin Yuede got a very warm compliment from the Lindbergh coach following their district championship match saying the Knights simply don’t stop.

He wasn’t kidding.

Howell North just kept coming and coming and coming before finally prevailing, outlasting visiting Marquette 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 29-31, 16-14 in a spirited Class 4 quarterfinal match on Saturday afternoon.

“There were times when I thought like we were sunk,” Yuede said. “When they were ahead, and they just didn't give up. I credit that all to them.”

Layne Garland came up with two straight kills to give Howell North a 12-9 lead in the fifth set.

Kills by Andrew Young and DJ Mays helped Marquette even it at 14-all, but Howell North got the advantage on a serving error and Koen Schaffer and Brendan Curtis put down a combo block to end the 2 hour, 19-minute marathon.

Howell North (24-8-1) advanced to its second semifinal in the last three seasons played and will face Vianney (20-5-2), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Maryville University.

Jack Stover finished with 41 assists and seven kills for the Knights. Schaffer had 15 kills, Grogan Kraus had 13, and Garland finished with 11.

“We've been fighting through everything all year, from players in and out of the lineup, from everything else, injuries all that,” Stover said. “When we play as a team, we're unbeatable.”

A key mid-match switch was the difference as Yuede went from Howell North’s normal 6-2 offense with Stover and Braden Powelson as the setters, to a 5-1 with Stover running the offense.

“It was not because my other setter wasn't getting it done, I just needed him to play more defense,” Yuede said. “I think that was the difference in the match.”

Adam Kaune had 16 kills and 22 assists, while Alex Danyluk put down 13 kills with 33 assists for Marquette (18-14).

“That was a lot of fun to be a part of,” Marquette coach Andrew Hummert said. “I couldn't have asked for a better competition on the other side and it was just great. It's a shame that one team had to lose, but I mean, that's how it is.”

Powelson’s third kill clinched the opener for Howell North. Garland, Stover and Schaffer had two kills each as the Knights set the tone with a dogged defensive effort.

“We had a lot of our issues with our mentality, but we've worked really hard to go through that and fix everything,” Kraus said. “This is the result.”

Young and Kaune came up with big blocks as Marquette erased an early deficit in the second set to tie it 20-all.

A Noah Landewe spike capped a wild rally that gave the Mustangs a 24-23 lead and a Howell North hitting error on the next point evened the match at a set apiece.

Howell North turned the tables in the third set by chipping away at an early Marquette lead.

The set turned the Knights’ way due again to its defense as several Knights made a sprawling effort to keep a sure Marquette kill off the floor. The Knights were able to return the ball to a stunned Mustangs group, who unsuccessfully asked for a lift from the officials after the ball went out of bounds.

After a couple of Marquette hitting errors, Stover’s tip clinched the frame and a 2-1 lead for Howell North.

Marquette fought off five match points to keep its season alive in a thrilling fourth set. Danyluk’s spike gave the Mustangs a 30-29 lead and Young’s third ace of match sent it to a fifth set.

“We found ourselves in a tough rotation and made just a couple too many mistakes,” Hummert said. “We kind of just opened the door for them and they took it and ran with it.”

Howell North and Vianney are no strangers to postseason matchups. The Knights ended Vianney’s season last year, but the Golden Griffins won an earlier meeting this season.

The Knights like the underdog role.

“I didn't think anyone gave us a prayer today,” Yuede said. “I think the odds were not in our favor. But you know, I don't think these guys believe that. So, we're gonna go back, we're going to reset on Monday.”