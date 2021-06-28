GAC all-conference

Gateway Athletics 2021 boys volleyball all-conference (positions, classifications not provided):
Player of the year: Avery Ward, Francis Howell North
Coach of the year: Robin Yuede, Francis Howell North
FIRST TEAM
Ethan Kane, Fort Zumwalt East
Kamryn Marcotte, Francis Howell
Drew Beinz, Francis Howell
Josh Henkins, Fort Zumwalt South
Judge Jewkes, Fort Zumwalt West
Avery Ward, Francis Howell North
Grogan Kraus, Francis Howell North
SECOND TEAM
Justin Moore, Fort Zumwalt South
Joe Peter, Fort Zumwalt South
T.J. Houston, Francis Howell
Omari Cobb, Fort Zumwalt West
Collin Bernstein, Fort Zumwalt North
Ethan Grabowski, Francis Howell Central
Clayton Jones, Francis Howell Central