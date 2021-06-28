 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GAC all-conference
0 comments

GAC all-conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gateway Athletics 2021 boys volleyball all-conference (positions, classifications not provided):

Player of the year: Avery Ward, Francis Howell North

Coach of the year: Robin Yuede, Francis Howell North

FIRST TEAM

Ethan Kane, Fort Zumwalt East

Kamryn Marcotte, Francis Howell

Drew Beinz, Francis Howell

Josh Henkins, Fort Zumwalt South

Judge Jewkes, Fort Zumwalt West

Avery Ward, Francis Howell North

Grogan Kraus, Francis Howell North

SECOND TEAM

Justin Moore, Fort Zumwalt South

Joe Peter, Fort Zumwalt South

T.J. Houston, Francis Howell

Omari Cobb, Fort Zumwalt West

Collin Bernstein, Fort Zumwalt North

Ethan Grabowski, Francis Howell Central

Clayton Jones, Francis Howell Central

Samuel Poertner, Francis Howell North

Zach Zimmerman, Francis Howell North

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports