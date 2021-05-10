Ganev cuts loose with huge effort to lead Parkway West over Marquette

CHESTERFIELD — The entire gym knows when Parkway West senior Victor Ganev scores a point.
The 6-foot-5 outside hitter isn’t shy about letting out a celebratory scream after the ball hits the floor. After the Longhorns’ match Monday night, Ganev’s voice might be a bit hoarse.
Ganev put down 16 kills and added four blocks and five aces to help lead West to a 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 win over Marquette in a non-conference boys volleyball match.
“When you come back and cheer after a point, the whole team just builds off that and it just creates an unstoppable force,” Ganev said.
Matt Cosgrove recorded a team-high 18 kills along with three aces and Ethan Jennings had 12 kills and a pair of aces for West (17-4), which is No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings. Tengis Kelley had 42 assists.
“We have certain guys on the court that they're our energy sources, and definitely Victor is one of them,” West coach Susan Anderson said. “Whenever he gets something big that really drives everything.”
Andrew Young had eight kills and Scott Schnieders added seven spikes for Marquette (17-8-1). Jackson Landewe and Adam Kaune combined for 22 assists.
Marquette entered the contest as one of the hottest teams in the area with a 10-1-1 record in its previous 12 matches and winner of its last five.
“I was really pleased with the start that we had and the energy that we came out with,” Marquette coach Andrew Hummert said. “Just a couple points didn't necessarily go our way. A couple points here and there and it's completely different ballgame.”
Marquette jumped out to a quick lead in the first set. Landewe’s ace got the Mustangs rolling and back-to-back blocks from Schnieders pushed the lead to 9-3.
West made it close with a late comeback. A pair of Ganev aces and a kill from Cosgrove cut the Mustangs’ lead to 24-23, but Marquette held on after a West dig attempt ricochet off the ceiling and fell for set point.
The Longhorns couldn’t sustain the momentum gained from their late run into the second set. Kills from Kaune and Landewe sparked the Marquette attack and a pair of aces from Jared LaKamp and a Young spike off a free ball gave the Mustangs a 7-3 lead.
West pulled even behind two more Ganev aces. It was just the second match for the Longhorns since coming back from a 10-day coronavirus quarantine.
“During quarantine we got a chance to step back, rest, and then kind of get some workouts in and come back strong,” Ganev said.
Marquette received kills from Josh Howard and Kaune to take a 24-22 lead, but Cosgrove answered with a back row kill for West and Ganev followed with a block and a kill to give the Longhorns a 25-24 lead. A Marquette hitting error on the next point evened the match at a set apiece.
Ganev went on a personal 3-0 run to give West the lead in the third set. Ganev followed a block with two kills to put the Longhorns up 16-12.
Marquette tied it at 20-20 with a LaKamp ace, but a Ganev swing gave West a 24-23 lead and a Mustangs hitting error gave the home team a 2-1 set lead.
“I would say part of the momentum shift would just be their attitudes,” Anderson said. “They wanted to win. They wanted to beat Marquette.”
West broke it open behind Ganev’s serve in the fourth set. Ganev put down his fifth ace of the match and Cosgrove added a kill to make it 15-7.
“I think it's just kind of a mentality thing,” Hummert said of the fourth set. “We kind of were riding high for quite a while and got faced with some adversity and kind of got stuck in a rotation and couple things didn't necessarily go our way. It’s OK, we’ll just shake that one off.”
Kills from Chase Haun and Cosgrove gave West match point before a hitting error ended the 1 hour, 41-minute contest.
“We really wanted this game,” Cosgrove said. “So, we decided to play every point like it was the last.”