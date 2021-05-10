Ganev cuts loose with huge effort to lead Parkway West over Marquette

“I was really pleased with the start that we had and the energy that we came out with,” Marquette coach Andrew Hummert said. “Just a couple points didn't necessarily go our way. A couple points here and there and it's completely different ballgame.”

Marquette jumped out to a quick lead in the first set. Landewe’s ace got the Mustangs rolling and back-to-back blocks from Schnieders pushed the lead to 9-3.

West made it close with a late comeback. A pair of Ganev aces and a kill from Cosgrove cut the Mustangs’ lead to 24-23, but Marquette held on after a West dig attempt ricochet off the ceiling and fell for set point.

The Longhorns couldn’t sustain the momentum gained from their late run into the second set. Kills from Kaune and Landewe sparked the Marquette attack and a pair of aces from Jared LaKamp and a Young spike off a free ball gave the Mustangs a 7-3 lead.

West pulled even behind two more Ganev aces. It was just the second match for the Longhorns since coming back from a 10-day coronavirus quarantine.

“During quarantine we got a chance to step back, rest, and then kind of get some workouts in and come back strong,” Ganev said.