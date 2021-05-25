Ganev takes over at service line to help Parkway West knock off CBC

WEBSTER GROVES — Parkway West needed a spark. Victor Ganev’s serve provided it.
The senior outside hitter's jump serve sparked a big run in the second set for the Longhorns in their match against CBC in the Class 3 boys volleyball semifinal at Webster Grove High on Tuesday night.
Ganev’s lasers from the service line allowed West to erase a first set loss on the way to a 25-27, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19 win.
“I just felt the energy in the stadium as I kept serving,” Ganev said. “The crowd (noise) was just kind of like getting bigger and bigger.”
West (22-4), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings, will play No. 3 Webster Groves (22-8) for the state championship on Thursday. The time, either 6 or 7 p.m., will be determined after the Class 4 semifinals are played on Wednesday.
Ganev and Matt Cosgrove each put down 13 kills and combined for seven total aces for West. Ethan Jennings had 11 kills and Tengis Kelley had 38 assists.
“They triple blocked on us and we had a hard time getting through it,” West coach Susan Anderson said. “CBC played awesome. Their serve receive, they were picking up everything and just passing it up to their setter.”
Jimmy McLaughlin and Austin Sommer each had 14 kills for CBC (13-18). Ben Atkins had 30 assists.
West pulled out to a 15-10 lead in the first set on big swings from Cosgrove, Ganev and Jennings.
CBC stormed back behind a Lucas Brown kill, a Josh Plessner block and a McLaughlin bump that fell for a point.
“We didn't expect to be here,” CBC coach Alex Erbs said. “I don't think a lot of people expected us to be here and we battled it out. I mean we hung neck and neck with a team that hasn’t had many losses all season. I was really proud of them for that.”
CBC had a pair of set points, only to be turned away by Ganev spikes. A Brown kill gave the Cadets their third set point and McLaughlin followed with an ace to wrap up the opening frame.
“They needed to get some energy,” Anderson said of her team after the opener. “We were just pretty low on the energy all first set.”
Enter Ganev, the Longhorns’ spark plug.
Ganev’s serve sparked a 9-0 run to give West control of the second set. Ganev put down a pair of aces and his explosive jump serve kept CBC out of system leading to easy spikes for Cosgrove and Jennings as the Longhorns took an 18-8 lead.
“We managed to put them out of system and it just makes the whole game easier for us,” Ganev said.
Cosgrove got in the serving fun with two straight aces to close out the frame to even the match 1-1. He said he fed off the energy of Ganev’s run.
“If he makes his serves, the game's over pretty much,” Cosgrove said. “The momentum we gained from when he makes them, it's like unmatched.”
Back-to-back aces from Kelley gave West a 19-15 lead in the third set.
A Sam Smout kill and block gave the Longhorns set point and a Ganev kill sealed the third frame for West.
“As long as we keep our energy up, we're really good team, we play great together and we can shut people down if we just play with that energy,” Cosgrove said.
West got some breathing room behind Ganev’s serve in the fourth set. His jump serve created a kill for Brady Kuehl and Ganev put down his third ace to make it 16-11.
CBC got to within two points, but a Cosgrove kill and two consecutive blocks by Smout pushed the Longhorns advantage back to 22-17. Smout had six blocks in the match.
Adam Lancia’s ace eventually sent West to the championship match where it will seek its first state title since 2003.
“We haven't seen Webster yet this year, we didn't have a chance to play them because we were on quarantine,” Anderson said. “It's going to be a well-matched game. I know that they're a good team and we're looking forward to it.”