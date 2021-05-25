Ganev takes over at service line to help Parkway West knock off CBC

West pulled out to a 15-10 lead in the first set on big swings from Cosgrove, Ganev and Jennings.

CBC stormed back behind a Lucas Brown kill, a Josh Plessner block and a McLaughlin bump that fell for a point.

“We didn't expect to be here,” CBC coach Alex Erbs said. “I don't think a lot of people expected us to be here and we battled it out. I mean we hung neck and neck with a team that hasn’t had many losses all season. I was really proud of them for that.”

CBC had a pair of set points, only to be turned away by Ganev spikes. A Brown kill gave the Cadets their third set point and McLaughlin followed with an ace to wrap up the opening frame.

“They needed to get some energy,” Anderson said of her team after the opener. “We were just pretty low on the energy all first set.”

Enter Ganev, the Longhorns’ spark plug.

Ganev’s serve sparked a 9-0 run to give West control of the second set. Ganev put down a pair of aces and his explosive jump serve kept CBC out of system leading to easy spikes for Cosgrove and Jennings as the Longhorns took an 18-8 lead.

“We managed to put them out of system and it just makes the whole game easier for us,” Ganev said.