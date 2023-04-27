ST. PETERS — Francis Howell Central senior Andrew Geil had a big grin as the blood trickled from his nose Thursday night.

Geil, a senior outside hitter, had taken a blast from Francis Howell North’s AJ Kincade during the fourth set in a key GAC boys volleyball match. Geil gave a thumbs up and complimented Kincade on the swing as he was tended to by the trainer.

“It didn't feel great, but I think I was more mad at myself that I didn't do the basic blocking mechanics,” Geil said. “I looked away when I was blocking and that's what happens.”

That was one of the few missteps by Howell Central as they beat the host Knights 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21.

Geil’s injury came with the Spartans leading 20-15 in the fourth set. Howell Central coach Steve Le called both of his timeouts to give the medical staff time to stop the bleeding and keep Geil in the match.

“I was going to wait as long as it took before they made me substitute,” Le said. “One of our other players isn't here that would be his backup, he had an academic thing that he had to go to. So we would have been in trouble if we had to take him out.”

Geil returned and promptly put down a kill to help the Spartans close out the 1-hour, 53-minute match.

The light-hearted approach by Geil, one of the few seniors on a talented Howell Central roster, was not lost on his teammates.

“He makes sure we're all being rational,” Spartans sophomore setter Chase Williams said. “He makes sure we keep a cool head and he's really inspirational. He can see we're down and can really bring us up.”

Jackson Campbell put down 21 kills for Howell Central (21-4, 11-0), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Geil smashed 12 kills, Jason Campbell put down 10 and Connor Layman added eight more.

Williams recorded 46 assists as the Spartans won for the fifth time in their last six matches to add to their best start since the 2017 season.

“The group I have is one of the smartest groups that I've coached,” Le said. “They listen all the time. They make adjustments that we need to make, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what they do in the playoffs.”

Kincade put down 13 kills for Howell North (12-7-1, 6-5). Braden Powelson blasted nine kills, Joshua Windsor put down eight and Carter Schroeder added six more.

Jack Stover had 35 assists to go with seven kills for the Knights.

“We both want to beat each other,” Howell North coach Robin Yuede said of the rivalry between the programs. “We're sad we lost, but it's also like, they make us better. They make us play better and do things we haven't done all season to beat them.”

Connor Myers came up with a key spike and block for Howell Central in the opener. Jackson Campbell and Jason Campbell each put down three kills to help the Spartans take the first set.

Powelson and Schroeder put down kills and Trenton Leuthauser followed with an ace as Howell North broke a 16-all tie in the second set. Kincade put down two key spikes and a blast from Windsor officially evened the match at a set apiece.

“We just made too many mental errors in a row,” Yuede said. “We gave them too many freebies and mentally, we kind of got in a little funk. … That's something we've been working on is not giving away those free points and multiple free points to someone.”

Back-to-back aces from Williams helped Howell Central erase an early deficit in the third set. Jackson Campbell blasted nine kills in the frame and Jason Campbell put down two late spikes to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead.

“We have good chemistry,” Jackson Campbell said. “We were able to get back into a better attitude about it and just brush off mistakes and learn from them. I think that's how we win a lot of games by just having a better attitude about it and always playing up.”

Geil is excited about the upside for his Spartans.

“I think we've really improved our weaknesses and we turned some of our weaknesses into our strengths,” Geil said. “I think we got a lot more we can improve on. We got a lot of young talent, they're still getting into the rhythm, and I like where this team is going.”

Francis Howell Central def. Francis Howell North 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21