Henken spreads wealth in SLUH's Class 4 semifnial sweep of Lafayette

A Dylan White ace got the Lancers to within one, but SLUH took the final three points of the opening frame capped by an ace from Tanner Daugherty.

“We gave up too many big runs at very inconvenient times,” Lafayette coach Whitney Ralph said. “We didn't take advantage of the momentum swings whenever we got it.”

SLUH jumped out to an 8-2 lead to start the second set.

Henken and Quinn had aces and Krausz, Yemm and Bone put down kills during the outburst.

“The first set, I was still trying to figure out who's on and who's off for the day,” Henken said. “But after the second set, I was pretty comfortable with all my attackers, and then seeing the block over there, that helps.”

Henken kept the Lancers defense off balance throughout the second set, spreading the ball evenly among his five attackers. Yemm, Krausz and Bone had three kills each and Blaisdell and Quinn each had a pair of kills as the Jr. Billikens took a 2-0 lead.

“I think the game is really slow for him, which is a great attribute to have,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said of Henken. “He doesn’t get flustered. So we're lucky to have him.”