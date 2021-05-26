Henken spreads wealth in SLUH's Class 4 semifnial sweep of Lafayette

WEBSTER GROVES — St. Louis U. High junior George Henken was nervous. He didn’t show it.
The setter was rock steady in leading the Jr. Billikens to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Lafayette in a Class 4 boys volleyball state semifinal Wednesday at Roberts Gymnasium.
“We had a lot of nerves,” Henken admitted. “We had a student section for the first time in a while so that's always fun, but I think after that, it was just breathing and focusing on what's at hand.”
Henken had 36 assists, two kills, two blocks and four aces for SLUH (29-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. The Jr. Billikens will face the winner or Pattonville and Kirkwood in the final on Thursday.
Henken spread the attack expertly among SLUH’s five attackers. Peter Quinn had 10 kills, Phillip Bone had nine, Michael Krausz and Michael Yemm each had seven and Will Blaisdell had five.
“George does a great job of sharing the ball,” Bone said. “He doesn't just go to one guy and that's why we win all these games against these really good teams like Lafayette.”
Andrew Bly and Michael Henneberry each had seven kills for Lafayette (22-9). Josh Zhuchenko had 23 assists.
SLUH finally got a short amount of breathing room at the end of an evenly played first set. A Henken ace sparked a 4-0 run and a pair of kills from Quinn helped give the Jr. Billikens a 21-18 lead.
A Dylan White ace got the Lancers to within one, but SLUH took the final three points of the opening frame capped by an ace from Tanner Daugherty.
“We gave up too many big runs at very inconvenient times,” Lafayette coach Whitney Ralph said. “We didn't take advantage of the momentum swings whenever we got it.”
SLUH jumped out to an 8-2 lead to start the second set.
Henken and Quinn had aces and Krausz, Yemm and Bone put down kills during the outburst.
“The first set, I was still trying to figure out who's on and who's off for the day,” Henken said. “But after the second set, I was pretty comfortable with all my attackers, and then seeing the block over there, that helps.”
Henken kept the Lancers defense off balance throughout the second set, spreading the ball evenly among his five attackers. Yemm, Krausz and Bone had three kills each and Blaisdell and Quinn each had a pair of kills as the Jr. Billikens took a 2-0 lead.
“I think the game is really slow for him, which is a great attribute to have,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said of Henken. “He doesn’t get flustered. So we're lucky to have him.”
A pair of Henneberry kills and a spike from Joe Groff kept Lafayette close in the third set.
Quinn and Bone answered with two kills each as SLUH pulled away late and a Henken ace and a Lancers hitting error ended the 77-minute match.
“Lafayette, I'll tell you about athleticism, is probably one of the most athletic teams that are out there,” Cheak said. “We knew we'd be in for a battle. I think we got a couple of good runs in sets two and three. Both sides played at a really high level.”