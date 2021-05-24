Illinois boys volleyball teams get boost with confirmation of state series

“It's an opportunity for us to showcase our facilities and it's an opportunity for our athletes to play at home, which you know hopefully they benefit from in the postseason,” Belleville West athletics director Lee Meyer said. “We have a lot of pride in it. We try to accept every opportunity we can when we're asked to host by the IHSA.”

Weaver and his Edwardsville teammates are primed to make the most of the opportunity.

One of the area’s assists leaders, Weaver averages 9.64 a set for Edwardsville (8-0), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings. Evan Reid (4.14 kills per set), Kaden Chiapelli (3.14 kills) and Jacob Geison (2.43 kills) spearhead a versatile attack.

“We are definitely good enough to make a pretty good postseason run so I'm really excited about that,” Weaver said. “We’ve just got to keep working at practice and taking care of business in the regular season.”

Edwardsville is the top seed in its 10-team sub-sectional of the Minooka Sectional and plays in the Belleville West Regional.

Belleville East (9-2) is seeded second in the sub-sectional and plays in the O'Fallon Regional.

Weaver and his teammates are just grateful for the opportunity.