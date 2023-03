A four-year varsity starter, Goedde was an emotional leader for a Longhorns team that won the Class 3 championship in 2021 and returned to the title match last year. The 6-foot outside hitter averaged 1.85 kills and was a leader in serve receive as a junior. A multi-sport athlete, Goedde is the captain of both the volleyball team and the football team, on which he played wide receiver and strong safety.