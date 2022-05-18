Jennings excels in dual role as Parkway West beats Webster Groves for district championship

WEBSTER GROVES — Ethan Jennings’ secret is out.

A standout right-side hitter for the Parkway West volleyball team, Jennings split time between his natural position and setting this season. And the Pepperdine recruit is relishing the opportunity.

“Ethan secretly loves setting,” West coach Susan Anderson said. “We had him set as a freshman for West. I know in club he was swinging all the way around, but we needed him. He knew going into the season that was kind of what he wanted to do and he likes it.”

Jennings showed the full repertoire with nine kills and 20 assists to lead West to a 27-25, 28-30, 25-21, 25-18 win over host Webster Groves in the Class 3, District 2 championship Wednesday night.

While Jennings loves setting, he’s not about to ask for time at the position when he steps onto Pepperdine's campus.

“It's a different experience from club, for sure,” Jennings said. “I do enjoy it. It's good to try something new during high school and be able to contribute to my team.”

West (20-11-2) will play Affton (18-10-1) in the quarterfinals either Friday or Saturday. The Longhorns beat the Cougars in the regular season.

Sam Smout put down eight kills with five blocks, and Stuart Pfeil and Isaac Allgeyer each had seven spikes for West. Hudson Ribble had 22 assists.

West has won 11 of its last 13 matches. After a slow start to the season, the defending Class 3 champions have found their form.

“We're playing together more as a team,” Jennings said. “And I feel like earlier in the season, we were focused a little bit more on individuals.”

Anderson said it took some time to settle in after losing several key players to graduation.

“They're just getting fired up, they're finding a little bit of motivation,” Anderson said. “They've had the skill the whole year and now they're kind of coming together a little bit, figuring out what their roles are and who does what. So, I mean perfect timing at the end of the year.”

Andrew Wuebbeling had 14 kills and Charlie Parmelee had eight kills and four blocks for Webster Groves (23-7-1), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings. Jack Hendrix had 38 assists.

The top two teams from each district advance to the quarterfinals. Webster Groves will face No. 2 St. Dominic (25-3-1) either Friday or Saturday. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

“We know they got two big outsides,” Webster Groves coach Ryan Mahl said. “They're not the biggest team but they're super scrappy. They play really well together. So, I think it's just gonna be about staying really aggressive on offense. And if we can try and slow down one, if not both of the big outsides that they got.”

After falling behind 19-13 in the first set, Smout sparked a furious comeback for West with a pair of blocks and a spike. A Connor Dolan ace and a Brady Kuehl kill completed gave the Longhorns a 24-23 lead.

Webster Groves fought off a pair of set points before two straight violations clinched the opening frame for West.

“I think the serve receive, the defense was much better today than it had been,” Smout said. “So, that gave us an opportunity to run the middle zone.”

A pair of Mackie Syberg aces sparked a late Webster Groves run that forced the second set to go past 25.

Each team fended off a pair of set points before a Syberg smash and a Parmelee stuff evened the match for the Statesmen at a set apiece. Wuebbeling had seven spikes and Parmelee had five more for Webster Groves in the frame.

West never trailed in the third set. Jennings, Pfeil and Allgeyer each had three kills, and a Kuehl block gave the Longhorns a 2-1 lead.

“We were getting caught, specifically in row one where our No. 1 outside is right front for one rotation and then row four where it's our setter, our second outside and our middle,” Mahl said. “We know those are our weakest rows, but we have been trying to work on trying to side out faster.”

The Longhorns refused to give up the momentum in the fourth set, using a balanced attack featuring four hitters with two kills apiece to close out the 1 hour, 51-minute match.

“It all starts with our energy,” Smout said. “And I thought the energy today was really good, but there's definitely been games at the beginning of the season we were having a rough time, the energy was low. So, I think we just got to keep riding the train. The energy's just gonna keep building up so I think we're going to keep playing better.”