Jester's skills no joking matter for Parkway South's opponents

Parkway South senior Braeden Jester commands attention whenever he walks into a gym.
The 6-foot-4 outside hitter immediately stands out with his athleticism and curly red hair. But his opponents are more concerned about his play.
“As we're playing games, you'll hear the coach always say, ‘No. 9, find No. 9,’ ” South coach Staci Noyes said. “And we'll come in during timeouts and we'll be like, ‘OK they're out for you.’ ”
While the scouting report for playing the Patriots isn’t a secret, finding a way to neutralize Jester remains elusive.
Jester’s 6.51 kills a set is by far the top average in the area.
“My team really came through, and my setter has been amazing so far this year and put me right where I need to be,” Jester said.
The attacker faces constant double and triple blocks but uses a mature court awareness and high volleyball IQ to keep defenses off balance.
Jester can pick a corner with a laser with his powerful right arm, or he can tip over the block. He can attack from the front and back row.
“The only thing that ever stops Brady is Brady,” Noyes said. “I've yet to see another team shut Brady down. Maybe he's having an off game or maybe we weren't gelling well, the passes weren't quite there. When they are out to stop him, that's when his court awareness kicks in and he knows when to swing hard and when to tip over and when to hit a spot.”
Much of Jester’s success is tied to South senior setter Adam Taylor, who is one of the area’s assists leaders.
“We went into the season a little unsure about the team and then we came out firing right away,” Taylor said. “I think we've proved a lot of teams wrong and it's just real fun whenever we're on and we're playing at our highest.”
Jester and Taylor both play club for High Performance. They are friends off the court, which helps their chemistry on it.
Noyes said the two complement each other leadership-wise.
“I got Adam as more as my vocal leader on the team and Brady is just more of the leader by example,” Noyes said.
Jester started playing CYC volleyball in fourth grade. He took to it immediately and tried out for High Performance when he was 13 years old.
As he grew, so did his skills. Jester is a leader in serve receive and his 86 digs are second-most for South and his jump serve has produced a team-high 18 aces.
“I could put Brady into play middle. If my setter was out, I could put Brady into set,” Noyes said. “Every aspect of the game, that's what's interesting and unique about him is he can be my libero, he could be my setter, he could be my middle hitter. Every aspect of his game is just dead on.”
Jester has been a force since taking the court for the Patriots as a freshman. He averaged 3.96 kills as a sophomore before last season was scrapped because of coronavirus.
But this year’s kills outburst isn’t a product of extra reps on the club level during the pandemic. Jester instead focused on his defensive skills while recovering from a shoulder injury.
The shoulder is obviously 100 percent.
“I learned a lot,” Jester said. “It made me realize what we work on and what our strengths are for this year and I think it put us in a really good situation.”
South has a 9-6 record. After a slow start, the Patriots have hit their stride.
As the wins mount, Jester and his teammates are hoping it translates into postseason success.
“Once our attitude is on, we're pretty unstoppable and we have a lot of good guys who are really bringing what they need to the team,” Jester said. “I think we have the pieces for a really good season.”
Jester currently doesn’t have plans to play in college, so he is hoping to go out with a bang.
“I think communication is the biggest factor,” Jester said. “There's been a lot of drop balls that need to be picked up and I think we have more people take control.”
Noyes said Jester would make a great coach someday and considers him one of the best players she’s ever coached.
She said she will miss Jester and the rest of the seniors after this season, but their contribution to the program will continue to be felt.
“Patriots volleyball has been growing,” Noyes said. “We've never been a strong powerhouse, but we're getting there. I listened to our JV team, and they're all right now saying, ‘Oh, I'm trying out for club,’ because they want to follow the path that Brady has set and it's exciting to see.”