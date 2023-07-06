Jillian Hoge didn’t believe it at first.

As a longtime assistant coach under Jeff Gabbert, she was one of the few people he let know earlier this year his 35th season would be his last leading the Vianney boys volleyball program.

“I was surprised that he had picked this year,” Hoge said. “I wasn't totally sure he was going to go through with it until he actually told everyone after the season.”

Gabbert indeed retired, leaving some big shoes to fill.

Hoge hopes to fill them as Vianney announced last week the 33-year-old was hired as the new head coach.

“I think it's hard coming in after someone like Gabbert, who has turned into like a best friend after nine years, and then he's had this 35-year legacy,” Hoge said. “You want to do a mix of keeping that legacy going, kind of adding your own touches along the way. So I'm really excited for the opportunity and just to be at the school that I've been at for almost a decade.”

Vianney athletics director Mike Potsou didn’t have to look far, or take too long, to turn the reins over to Hoge, who has spent the last nine years as an English teacher at Vianney aside from being an assistant coach under Gabbert during that time.

Hoge has head coaching experience on the club level, guiding her High Performance 15-under boys team to a fifth-place finish at nationals last year.

“Jillian's promotion to head coach will be a seamless transition,” Potsou said in a statement. “With her extensive coaching background and solid rapport with our students, she is poised to build upon the foundation of Vianney volleyball.”

Under Gabbert’s leadership, Vianney became the standard of excellence in Missouri boys volleyball. Gabbert won more than 800 matches during his tenure, winning 16 state championships and advancing to 25 finals fours, including 22 of the past 27 years.

Vianney teams have a combined 534-138-24 since 2000, which is the earliest season STLhighschoolsports.com records are available. That is an average season record of 23-6-1 for the last 23 seasons played.

Hoge was a key coaching part of that run since joining the program. Gabbert expressed his support for her after announcing his retirement.

In a twist, Gabbert served as Hoge’s assistant coach on High Performance.

“His confidence in me taking over also helps,” Hoge said. “I think being a part of it for the past nine seasons, I understand the boys and the program. So yeah, it's a definitely a daunting task after he coached there for more than my entire life.”

Hoge inherits a talented returning roster led by All-Metro setter Ben Villhard and the program’s expectations will remain the same.

“I take a lot of pride in being able to kind of individualize what the team and each player needs,” Hoge said. “And I think a lot of that comes from teaching.”

Hoge’s hiring continues a trend of female coaches getting more opportunities as boys volleyball head coaches.

Two years ago, the Class 3 boys championship featured two female coaches and an all-female officiating crew. At least one female coach has guided a team to the Class 4 final four in each of the last four seasons that were played, including two teams this year.

“I take a lot of pride in that,” Hoge said. “I've been really lucky with my club and high school teams with a lot of respect for my knowledge. So, I'm excited to kind of open that frontier a little bit more.”