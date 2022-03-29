Juengel shines in season debut to lead Vianney past Parkway Central

KIRKWOOD — Vianney senior Ryan Juengel couldn’t wait to get on the court Tuesday.

The Golden Griffins' setter had to sit out the season opener last week after a scheduling snafu left him one practice short to participate.

“I was super excited,” Juengel said. “All day at school today, I was just itching away and it felt good to go here.”

Juengel made the most of his season debut, collecting 29 assists to lead Vianney to a 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12 win over visiting Parkway Central in a non-conference boys volleyball match.

Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert was happy to have Juengel back.

“Ryan’s doing a great job for us, really moving well out there and moving the ball around,” Gabbert said.

Drew Langhauser had nine kills, two blocks and four aces for Vianney (2-0), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. Braxton Pritchett put down eight spikes, including six in the fourth set, along with a pair of blocks.

Langhauser and Juengel form a formidable setter-hitter combination.

“I also play club with him, so we obviously have that chemistry over three years of playing pretty much straight with club and playing high school, so it's always great having him back,” Langhauser said of Juengel.

Lucas Bernstein had five kills and Elliot Leong had four kills for Central (0-1), the No. 4 small school. Carson Stepke had 10 assists.

Will Biggs and Nathan Rozanski sparked Central to an early lead by starting the match with a pair of blocks followed by a pair of kills.

Langhauser drew Vianney even with three kills and two aces and the Griffins took control of the opener with a 5-0 run behind Sam Cheak’s serve. Vianney continued to pull away with two more Langhauser spikes and a Braeden Post ace.

“Just having an energy and even when we went down (4-0) in the first set, we got it back,” Langhauser said.

A pair of Adam Rosh aces ignited a 5-0 run as Vianney took control early in the second set. Pritchett had a block and Langhauser added an ace and another kill as the Golden Griffins took a 2-0 lead.

“I liked our middle play, and I liked our serving overall,” Gabbert said.

Just one of Central’s points in the second set came via a kill, as the Colts struggled to get into system against an aggressive Vianney serve and attack.

“We were trying to find our swings,” Central coach Tom Schaefer said. “They're putting up a triple block on us and their defense is great and there's not much court space out there. But we're going to keep taking our swings and I think our guys kind of started getting into a little bit of rhythm and trying to think about how they wanted to approach.”

Bernstein had a pair of kills as Central took the third set to extend the match.

Langhauser and Juengel, after taking a breather in the third set, picked up where they left off in the fourth. Juengel had three kills to go with nine assists, Langhauser added a kill and an ace, and Pritchett put down several thunderous spikes to seal the match for Vianney.

“They were doing really good digging balls, keeping the rallies going,” Juengel said. “We were just trying to work off their block, keep it simple and not do anything too much. Pound the ball down their throat.”

Schaefer said starting the season against a quality opponent such as Vianney sets the bar for his players.

“You don't know what good is until you step on the court with someone like Vianney and then you realize that what you thought was good enough before may not be good enough that day,” Schaefer said. “So, it raises the expectation level of what you're trying to accomplish and it’s just going to make us better for the rest of the season.”