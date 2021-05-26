Kirkwood battles from two sets down to beat previously unbeaten Pattonville, reach Class 4 state final

WEBSTER GROVES — Kirkwood senior Jack Henry loves high-pressure situations. That was clear Wednesday night.
Henry helped Kirkwood come back for a 16-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 15-9 victory against previously unbeaten Pattonville in a Class 4 boys volleyball state semifinal at Roberts Gymnasium.
A setter, Henry had 54 assists to go with three kills, five blocks and three aces while running the Pioneers offense.
“I thrive on that and I just love that situation,” Henry said. “It was a great situation to be in for what could have been my last game.”
Kirkwood (25-5-1), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, advanced to face No. 1 St. Louis U. High (29-0) for the state championship at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jack Krausz and Dillon Stewart each had 15 kills, Will Kraft put down 14 and Michael Anderson added 13 for Kirkwood. R.J. Morgan led a spirited defensive effort against Pattonville's high-octane attack.
“I told them from the beginning of this year that if we play hard, stay focused, work as a team, the sky's the limit,” Kirkwood coach Keith Touzinsky said. “And guess what? Tomorrow is the limit.”
Cole Schuler had 25 kills for No. 2 Pattonville (30-1). David Polster had 16 kills, Zach Noles added 11 kills and Matthew Reese had 48 assists.
“They played their hearts out,” Pattonville coach Jenell Franken said. “It was a good match.”
A Henry tip and block helped Kirkwood jump out to a 6-1 lead in the fifth set.
The Pioneers didn’t let up as a pair of kills from Krausz and another from Will Kraft pushed the lead to 11-6. Kills by Will Kraft, Stewart and Lucas Kraft ended the 1 hour, 58-minute marathon.
“I just kept repeating, who wants it more, who wants it more,” Will Kraft said. “We just had such a good mindset. We didn't get down and we didn't put our heads down.”
Polster had the hot hand early, putting down five kills and an ace as the Pirates raced out to a 12-6 lead in the first set.
Polster’s seventh kill of the set kept Kirkwood from cutting into the lead and a blast from Schuler helped Pattonville take the opening frame.
Schuler went to work in the second set, blasting home eight kills as the Pirates held a slim lead for most of the frame.
Kirkwood pulled even late behind big swings from Krausz, Anderson and Stewart.
A Noles tip for Pattonville erased a set point for Kirkwood and evened the set at 24-24. A Polster block on the next point gave the Pirates set point and a Kirkwood hitting error gave them a 2-0 lead.
“The second set we fought hard,” Henry said. “It was a tough loss but at that point the game changed. We knew we could beat them.”
The third set featured 15 ties and five lead changes until a pair of Stewart kills and a Henry ace helped Kirkwood forge a 23-20 lead.
Stewart’s fifth kill of the frame gave the Pioneers set point and Henry followed with another ace to send the match to a fourth set.
“Jack Henry was a beast out there,” Touzinsky said. “Serving, setting, blocking, whatever. He leads our offense. He’s an amazing setter, an amazing guy and I’m so proud of him.”
Kirkwood took control of the fourth set with a 6-0 run to take a 13-7 lead. It was sparked by an incredible volley highlighted by Henry almost crashing into the scorer’s table to keep the ball alive before Stewart finally ended the point with a tip.
“After that, it was just all confidence,” Henry said. “We knew it was our game.”
Several big swings from Anderson and a Krausz ace helped the Pioneers even the contest 2-2.
Kirkwood lost to SLUH twice in the regular season, but hopes the third time is a charm.
“We have to just play within ourselves,” Touzinsky said. “I mean they got some great players over there obviously and they're on an amazing run. We're going to come out here and play and put on a show.”