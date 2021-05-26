Kirkwood battles from two sets down to beat previously unbeaten Pattonville, reach Class 4 state final

“The second set we fought hard,” Henry said. “It was a tough loss but at that point the game changed. We knew we could beat them.”

The third set featured 15 ties and five lead changes until a pair of Stewart kills and a Henry ace helped Kirkwood forge a 23-20 lead.

Stewart’s fifth kill of the frame gave the Pioneers set point and Henry followed with another ace to send the match to a fourth set.

“Jack Henry was a beast out there,” Touzinsky said. “Serving, setting, blocking, whatever. He leads our offense. He’s an amazing setter, an amazing guy and I’m so proud of him.”

Kirkwood took control of the fourth set with a 6-0 run to take a 13-7 lead. It was sparked by an incredible volley highlighted by Henry almost crashing into the scorer’s table to keep the ball alive before Stewart finally ended the point with a tip.

“After that, it was just all confidence,” Henry said. “We knew it was our game.”

Several big swings from Anderson and a Krausz ace helped the Pioneers even the contest 2-2.

Kirkwood lost to SLUH twice in the regular season, but hopes the third time is a charm.