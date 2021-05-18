Kirkwood sweeps Lafayette to win district title

CHESTERFIELD — The present and future of Kirkwood boys volleyball was on display on Tuesday afternoon, and both were impressive.
Senior setter Jack Henry was near flawless in running the Pioneers offense and freshman outside hitter Jack Krausz provided clutch kills and momentum-shifting service runs as Kirkwood swept Lafayette 25-18, 25-22, 25-14 to claim the Class 4 District 4 championship at Marquette High.
Kirkwood coach Keith Touzinsky likes the yin and yang of youth and veterans.
“I had Jack Henry and (outside hitter) Mitchell Bancks on my team for four years, and they were the young guys coming in and they're now the old guard and we got the new guard coming in,” Touzinsky said. “I love having the freshmen on my team, because I can see them grow and develop and into the men they are and it's amazing. And it's a lot of fun to coach the young guys because they're fearless, but they listen and they're coachable.”
The mix has worked well for Kirkwood (23-5-1), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. The Pioneers will face the second-place team out of District 3 in the quarterfinals either Friday or Saturday at a place and time to be determined. Vianney and Francis Howell North will play for that crown on Wednesday.
Krausz had eight kills and six aces, Dillon Stewart had 10 kills and Will Kraft had six kills with a pair of blocks and an ace. Henry had 31 assists as the Pioneers won their first district title since 2011.
“We just had some really good passes tonight,” Henry said. “Our defense played really well, the best we played all season. The hitters were swinging hard all game. We're a hitting team and it just worked out tonight.”
A pair of kills by Krausz, including one from the back row, and another spike from Stewart helped Kirkwood snap an 18-18 tie.
Krausz continued the barrage with a pair of aces and Stewart put down two more kills as the Pioneers finished the opening set on a 7-0 run.
“We were just all firing on all cylinders and it was a great time,” Krausz said. “It's always nice to get out to a good lead.”
An Andrew Bly kill and a Josh Zhuchenko ace gave Lafayette the early lead in the second set, but Kirkwood stormed back behind a pair of blocks and an ace from Will Kraft and a couple big swings from Krausz to give the Pioneers a 17-14 lead.
A laser from Michael Anderson brought up set point and a hitting error gave Kirkwood a 2-0 lead as Henry consistently kept the block off balance by spreading the attack between six different hitters.
“Jack Henry's the cog that makes us go,” Touzinsky said. “It's a testament to his hard work for the past four years. He's an amazing setter and he's showcasing it right now.”
Back-to-back aces from Krausz staked Kirkwood to a 10-5 lead in the third set prompting Lafayette coach Whitney Ralph to call a timeout to break his rhythm. It didn’t work as Krausz put down two more aces after the break, prompting the chant of “He’s a freshman” from the Kirkwood crowd.
“I was just looking at back line,” Krausz said. “I just kept hitting it harder and harder and I’m glad I was able to get those in and put us in a position to win.”
Touzinsky knew the moment wouldn’t be too big for the freshman.
“Yeah, he might be a freshman, but he's a (darn) good volleyball player,” Touzinsky said. “We've been working on the mental aspect of it and it's coming together at the right time.”
Blocks from Anderson and Henry ballooned the lead to double-digits and a Kraft laser eventually ended the 71-minute match.
Henry said the team rode the momentum of Krausz’s serving run to the finish.
“That almost ends the game right there and he's just played so well this year,” Henry said of Krausz. “He's improved so much since the beginning of the season and he's just a great player and it was just a great run that helped us close out the set.”
Bly had six kills and Joe Groff and Michael Henneberry each had four kills for Lafayette (21-8), who also advanced to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of District 3.
While taking the district crown means avoiding a district champion in the next round, Kirkwood is not taking anything for granted.
“There's eight really good volleyball teams that are going into the quarterfinals,” Touzinsky said. “So, we got to keep on playing at our level, have fun and be focused and then we'll be good.”