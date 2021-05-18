Kirkwood sweeps Lafayette to win district title

“I was just looking at back line,” Krausz said. “I just kept hitting it harder and harder and I’m glad I was able to get those in and put us in a position to win.”

Touzinsky knew the moment wouldn’t be too big for the freshman.

“Yeah, he might be a freshman, but he's a (darn) good volleyball player,” Touzinsky said. “We've been working on the mental aspect of it and it's coming together at the right time.”

Blocks from Anderson and Henry ballooned the lead to double-digits and a Kraft laser eventually ended the 71-minute match.

Henry said the team rode the momentum of Krausz’s serving run to the finish.

“That almost ends the game right there and he's just played so well this year,” Henry said of Krausz. “He's improved so much since the beginning of the season and he's just a great player and it was just a great run that helped us close out the set.”

Bly had six kills and Joe Groff and Michael Henneberry each had four kills for Lafayette (21-8), who also advanced to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of District 3.

While taking the district crown means avoiding a district champion in the next round, Kirkwood is not taking anything for granted.

“There's eight really good volleyball teams that are going into the quarterfinals,” Touzinsky said. “So, we got to keep on playing at our level, have fun and be focused and then we'll be good.”