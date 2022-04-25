Kulp answers the call as O'Fallon sweeps Althoff

O’FALLON — Opportunity knocked and O’Fallon junior Matthew Kulp answered.

Kulp has been earning his way onto varsity, playing behind Alec Koesterer, the Panthers’ standout setter. But Kulp was thrust into the spotlight after Koesterer turned his right ankle late in the first set in a non-conference boys volleyball match against visiting Althoff on Monday.

It wasn’t too bright for him.

Kulp made a seamless transition as the offensive quarterback and helped lead O’Fallon to a 28-26, 25-21 sweep.

“It was very unfortunate when Alec went down, but I knew what I had to do,” Kulp said. “Just step up and put it away.”

Nathan Finck had nine kills and three blocks and Conner Sorgea had nine kills and a pair of stuffs for O’Fallon (11-3). Camryn Sheehan added seven spikes with a pair of blocks and aces.

Koesterer had 14 assists before his injury and Kulp finished with 13.

“Obviously, it's always devastating when one of your starters gets hurt,” O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan said. “Matthew responded very well and came out and ran the offense. He did a great job for us.”

Nick Jansen put down 14 kills and Teddy Orlet had 17 assists for Althoff (13-1), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports small schools rankings. Even with the loss, the Crusaders are off to the best start in program history.

“I think it's kind of a reset for us,” Althoff coach Tony Miner said. “One thing that we've strived for all year is to come in every day and get better. It’s like most cheesy cliché in the world, is you learn more from your losses than you do from the wins, and I definitely think we have a lot to learn from tonight.”

Jansen’s right arm gave Althoff an early lead in the first set. Jansen followed a pair of spikes with back-to-back aces to stake the Crusaders to a 17-11 lead.

Sam Hayes started the O’Fallon rally with a block and a kill and Koesterer found Finck for several big swings down the stretch as the Panthers pulled even, before Koesterer hurt himself after setting up Camryn Sheehan to even the set at 25-all.

“He's going to see how it goes,” Amy Sheehan said of Koesterer. “Tonight, he's going to ice it and then he's going to talk with the trainer tomorrow and we'll see how he goes for tomorrow night.”

Each team fought off several set points before a pair of Althoff hitting errors clinched the opener for O’Fallon.

“I trust Matthew Kulp, so I knew we'd be good,” Finck said. “It was just something we worked through mentally really. I knew he could do it.”

Althoff tried to turn the tables on O’Fallon in the second set. After falling behind 18-10, the Crusaders roared back behind a pair of Dylan Voss aces to pull even.

A Camryn Sheehan ace and a block and kill from Hayes gave O’Fallon a slight lead.

The match turned on a controversial call late in the second. Althoff’s Tom Watson appeared to put down a freeball, but the down ref ruled he was in the net. Instead of cutting the Panthers’ lead to one, O’Fallon took a 24-21 lead and won the 52-minute match on the next point.

“It sucks that it happened at that time, but we didn't do a good enough job taking care of plays before that,” Miner said. “So, we put ourselves in a situation to let the ref dictate the game like that, whether it was the right call or the wrong call.”

Amy Sheehan said the character of her team and the belief they have in each other came through in the win.

“They knew that they had to stay together on the court,” Amy Sheehan said. “We lost a key player and they kept digging and digging and finding a way to get the next point.”