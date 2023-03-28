Sheehan put down a match high seven kills for O’Fallon (4-2), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Nathan McBride put down five kills, Matthew Hettenhausen added four and libero Jack Costello headed up a stingy back row.
Joe Liston had five kills and Logan Jasutis and Colin Donaldson each had three for Edwardsville (3-5). Wyatt Blunt and Nick Paschall combined for 12 assists.
O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan said going to Chicago the previous weekend for a season-opening tournament helped with preparation. The Panthers went 3-2 and finished fourth in the gold bracket.
“Edwardsville is a great team,” Amy Sheehan said. “They play great defense. They did a great job blocking and so that's what we saw up there.”
Kulp got the O’Fallon offense going in the first set by feeding Camryn Sheehan for a couple of early kills.
With Sheehan established on the outside, Kulp found McBride for several big swings on the right-side as the Panthers pulled ahead 18-11.
“He's a great athlete,” Amy Sheehan said of Kulp. “I had full confidence that he can run our offense and he's going to get better every day. He's a great kid to coach, he's listens, he takes advice and he wants to learn every match.”
Kulp capped the strong opener by finding Hettenhausen for a pair of spikes and added a thunderous blast of his own off a free-ball.
“That's a setter’s dream right there,” Kulp said. “I’m always looking for that over-pass.”
O’Fallon pulled away midway through the second set behind Camryn Sheehan’s serve. McBride and Nathan Finck put down kills to give the Panthers a 17-12 lead.
“I was seeing some big blocks,” Kulp said. “I had to make sure to move the ball around. Keep the hitters one-on-one.”
Camryn Sheehan followed with a kill and a block to help O’Fallon finish off the 39-minute match.
Edwardsville also was coming off a trip to Chicago to begin the season. First-year coach Doug Allen is happy with what he has seen from his team.
“We knew it was going to be a tough first week,” Allen said. “I wasn't sure if we'd be 0-8 or if we would be 4-4 or 3-5. I’d like it to be better, but we got some wins and we got we got to see some stuff.”
Camryn Sheehan believes this O’Fallon team is capable of big things again this season.
“I feel our confidence is through the roof,” he said. “I feel like our chemistry is great with each other. I just think it's a lot better than last year.”
OFallon outside hitter Matthew Hettenhausen slams the ball over. OFallon defeated Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference boys volleyball game played at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, IL on Tuesday March 28, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com