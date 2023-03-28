EDWARDSVILLE — O’Fallon senior outside hitter Camryn Sheehan had no worries about getting the ball this season.

The Panthers, fresh off the school’s second run to the boys volleyball state tournament last year, had to replace All-Metro setter Alec Koesterer.

The keys to the offense were given to Matthew Kulp, and the senior has put the Panthers in the fast lane.

“He's been our setter since fifth grade,” Sheehan said of Kulp. “We went to the same grade school, so (the chemistry has) always been there.”

Kulp recorded 20 assists and added four kills to lead O’Fallon to an efficient 25-15, 25-14 sweep of host Edwardsville in the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.

“It's just the chemistry,” Kulp said. “All these guys I've been playing with since fifth grade and we’ve had the same coach. The chemistry is just there.”

Sheehan put down a match high seven kills for O’Fallon (4-2), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Nathan McBride put down five kills, Matthew Hettenhausen added four and libero Jack Costello headed up a stingy back row.

Joe Liston had five kills and Logan Jasutis and Colin Donaldson each had three for Edwardsville (3-5). Wyatt Blunt and Nick Paschall combined for 12 assists.

O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan said going to Chicago the previous weekend for a season-opening tournament helped with preparation. The Panthers went 3-2 and finished fourth in the gold bracket.

“Edwardsville is a great team,” Amy Sheehan said. “They play great defense. They did a great job blocking and so that's what we saw up there.”

Kulp got the O’Fallon offense going in the first set by feeding Camryn Sheehan for a couple of early kills.

With Sheehan established on the outside, Kulp found McBride for several big swings on the right-side as the Panthers pulled ahead 18-11.

“He's a great athlete,” Amy Sheehan said of Kulp. “I had full confidence that he can run our offense and he's going to get better every day. He's a great kid to coach, he's listens, he takes advice and he wants to learn every match.”

Kulp capped the strong opener by finding Hettenhausen for a pair of spikes and added a thunderous blast of his own off a free-ball.

“That's a setter’s dream right there,” Kulp said. “I’m always looking for that over-pass.”

O’Fallon pulled away midway through the second set behind Camryn Sheehan’s serve. McBride and Nathan Finck put down kills to give the Panthers a 17-12 lead.

“I was seeing some big blocks,” Kulp said. “I had to make sure to move the ball around. Keep the hitters one-on-one.”

Camryn Sheehan followed with a kill and a block to help O’Fallon finish off the 39-minute match.

Edwardsville also was coming off a trip to Chicago to begin the season. First-year coach Doug Allen is happy with what he has seen from his team.

“We knew it was going to be a tough first week,” Allen said. “I wasn't sure if we'd be 0-8 or if we would be 4-4 or 3-5. I’d like it to be better, but we got some wins and we got we got to see some stuff.”

Camryn Sheehan believes this O’Fallon team is capable of big things again this season.

“I feel our confidence is through the roof,” he said. “I feel like our chemistry is great with each other. I just think it's a lot better than last year.”

O'Fallon def. Edwardsville 25-15, 25-14