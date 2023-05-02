WILDWOOD — The celebration for Lafayette senior Matt Haefner and his teammates had to wait, at least for a second or two.

Haefner, a 6-foot-7 outside hitter, blasted what is usually an untouched kill on match point in the fifth set as the Lancers hosted Parkway South in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool boys volleyball match on Tuesday.

But as they did for most of the match, the Patriots didn’t let it fall without a fight. After two or three diving arms got a piece of the ball, it finally dropped to end the 1-hour, 40-minute match.

Haefner, who finished with 18 kills, said the Patriots dogged defense provided a challenge throughout the Lancers’ 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11 victory.

“I mean balls you thought would drop and they didn't drop, yeah, it's super frustrating,” Haefner said. “And on our side, we made some errors that are unusual for us. And you just got to battle through those things.”

Cooper Williams put down 12 kills and Michael Isenberg and Alex Griffon each put down nine for Lafayette (20-6, 6-1), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. Kyle Kubasta and Ethan Tran combined for 46 assists.

Lafayette has won nine of its last 10 matches, including a win over No. 1 large O’Fallon over the weekend.

“Parkway South definitely showed us some things that we haven't seen really a lot this season with their game,” Lafayette coach Whitney Ralph said. “So, they were really competitive and they played a great match and they challenged us.”

Nathan Barton blasted 16 kills, Aidan McLaughlin added 12 kills and Ethan Schrader had 11 spikes for Parkway South (16-9, 4-4). Dexter Cameron finished with eight spikes and four blocks.

Rishi Kancharla recorded 45 assists and libero Jack McClanahan led the Patriots’ stifling defense.

“Things didn't roll our way,” Parkway South coach Sue Keller said. “I thought we fought hard and it could have gone either way and my compliments to Lafayette.”

A Williams spike broke a 7-all tie in the fifth set and Griffon followed with two more kills to give Lafayette a 10-7 lead. Isenberg added a key spike down the stretch before Haefner’s blast ended the match.

Griffon and Isenberg came up big in the middle of the net for the Lancers in the fourth and fifth sets.

“That allowed me and Cooper just to have solo blocks on the outside and made it a lot easier for us to terminate and get kills,” Haefner said.

Cameron gave Parkway South a spark in the first set with three momentum-building blocks and a pair of kills. Sam Visintine and McLaughlin each put down three spikes and Kancharla’s block sealed the opener for the Patriots.

Williams and Haefner led the Lafayette response by combining for nine kills in the second set. The duo connected to even the match at a set apiece when Williams tracked down a ball and set Haefner cross court for set point.

“It's really good to go against good teams like this,” Williams said. “Especially to play five sets because then you really have to have the endurance.”

Barton set the tone for Parkway South with several big swings early in the third set and McLaughlin put down a several big points later in a tightly played frame. A Schrader spike brought up match point and a Visintine smash gave the Patriots a 2-1 lead.

“We just count on him,” Keller said of Barton. “He's probably going to have a sore back from carrying the team, but I had two other seniors, Ethan Schrader and Aiden McLaughlin, that just stepped up big and just racked up a bunch of kills.”

Haefner powered Lafayette with seven kills, including the set winner in the fourth set to extend the match to a fifth set. Griffon came alive with four spikes and Isenberg put down three more for the Lancers.

“He's kind of been our steady Eddie all year,” Ralph said of Haefner. “He's our go-to guy and takes on that responsibility with a little bit of pride and does a great job for us.”

Haefner and the Lancers are looking to keep the winning ways rolling as the postseason looms near.

“I just think we've been playing more as a team recently,” Haefner said. “Our setter connection is getting a lot better. Defensively, we're trying not to let anything drop, we're getting in the right spots. So, it's ultimately just a team effort.”

Lafayette def. Parkway South 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11