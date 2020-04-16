Mahl's plans for Webster Groves volleyball put on hold by coronavirus

Ryan Mahl hasn’t coached a single game for the Webster Groves boys volleyball program, but he already has earned his stripes in emergency management.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered all schools across the state to stay closed for the remainder of the school year on April 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, effectively ending the spring sports season. The uncertainty leading up to the decision and the subsequent cancellation of the season presented a unique challenge to even the most veteran coaches, let alone a rookie coach such as Mahl.
“I’m eight years removed (from playing in high school),” Mahl said. “I can’t imagine being a senior not being able to play. It’s unfathomable.”
Mahl, who was hired to lead the Statesmen earlier this year, had a Zoom meeting with his players soon after the announcement to discuss the decision. Normally talkative senior captains Quinton Nehring and Nicholas Muldoon were quiet during a somber discussion.
“You could tell they were down,” Mahl said.
Mahl had his Statesmen penciled in for 20-plus wins and a big postseason run before coronavirus shut down the season.
“We had all the right tools, all the right guys to make a run at districts and state,” Mahl said. “I know Vianney was going to move down (to Class 3) and that would have been a big challenge, but I was up for that.”
Mahl plans to continue meeting with his players once or twice a week through Zoom. He's also hoping to get his seniors more playing time through a club league that could start in June, if it is safe to resume playing by then.
He is especially concerned about the long-term affects losing a season will have for Webster Groves and other area teams.
Like most programs, the Statesmen have a few high-level club players, but rely on their high school season to develop future contributors on the junior varsity and freshmen levels.
“It’s tough to see a freshman player progress throughout the season and you expect him to keep progressing as a sophomore so they can progress onto varsity,” Mahl said. “I could see next year as being a down year volleyball-wise throughout the area because these types of players won’t have the chance to develop.”
Mahl, 26, was hired to replace Helen Buckley last fall.
A Webster Groves alum, he was a two-time All-Metro player when he graduated in 2012. He went on to play at St. Ambrose University where he was a three-time all-conference selection, the 2016 conference player of the year and a NAIA All-American.
Mahl spent the two previous seasons as an assistant under Buckley, who retired last season after back-to-back final four appearances with the Statesmen. Buckley posted a 269-222-11 record and led the Statesmen to seven final fours in her 17 seasons at the helm.
“We are very excited to have coach Mahl take over our boys volleyball team,” Webster Grove athletic director Jerry Collins said in a statement. “His playing experience and knowledge of the game have allowed him to become an effective coach in a short amount of time. He has been very involved in our team’s back-to-back state final four appearances over the last two years and he already has a great rapport with the returning players and their parents in the program.”
Mahl planned to bring on as an assistant his mother, Christina, a longtime volleyball coach. Together, the mother-son duo plan to build up Webster Groves' team chemistry.
“That kind of family mentality and if you feel like you’re playing next to your brother, sometimes that family mentality trumps talent,” Mahl said.
Mahl experienced the power of chemistry firsthand during St. Ambrose’s run to the national championship match his junior year. St. Ambrose played Grandview University (out of Des Moines, Iowa) in the semifinal match.
Mahl said Grandview was more talented, but St. Ambrose had the better chemistry, which won out.
“At St. Ambrose we went 110 percent every drill, every practice,” Mahl said. “We were talented, but we had to do that because we weren't as talented as other teams. But if you take a team with talent and make them work really hard, that’s when you can win that elusive state championship.”
Keeping that unity and work ethic strong throughout this period will be vital for the program.
Plus, it gives Mahl a chance to teach his players a few life lessons.
“I hope this shows them that they need to take advantage every day on the volleyball court and on this earth,” Mahl said, “because it can be snatched up from you at any second.”
