McAfee enters Missouri volleyball hall of fame; Hawkey gets lifetime achievement award

Mark McAfee thought it was a joke.
The longtime former boys and girls volleyball coach at Francis Howell Central got a call from his friend John Hawkey in January. Hawkey asked McAfee what he was doing Feb. 23.
“I’m refereeing right now. I’m like, ‘Do you want me to officiate a jamboree or something?' ” McAfee said. “He said, ‘No, you’re being elected into the hall of fame. I said, ‘It’s not April yet, it’s not April Fools.' It took me by surprise to say the least.”
McAfee officially was inducted into the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in a ceremony Feb. 23 at Eureka High.
It was fitting Hawkey, the former coach at De Smet, gave him the news. The two are friends who have coached against each other and worked together to build boys volleyball in Missouri.
Hawkey also was honored the same night with the Peggy Johnson Lifetime Achievement award.
“He was always the most gracious coach win or lose and it was really an honor for him to call me because I respect everything he did, coaching, running things behind the scenes, going to state (athletics director) meetings, pushing for boys volleyball,” McAfee said.
The respect is mutual.
“I learned a lot from him,” Hawkey said. “Watching him coach and he did a lot to build the sport. Working closely with him in the background, building the big tournaments, building the state tournament into what it is, so it was neat to get the award with him and he went into the hall of fame.”
McAfee started the boys program at Howell Central in 1988, when it played JV before playing a varsity schedule the next year. He was the only coach the program had until he retired in 2018.
“It was hard at the beginning,” McAfee said. “One of the biggest hurdles was a lot of guys didn’t respect the sport very much."
McAfee said things turned around for good in 2007, a season Howell Central had a special group that featured athletes from other sports.
The team members’ popularity within the school put the boys volleyball program's success in the school’s mainstream. Friends and family came out to cheer them on and success followed.
The Spartans quickly grew from fledgling program to state power with state championship match appearances in 2009 and 2010 before finally winning the state crown in 2012.
The championship team came as a surprise. McAfee said he believed Howell Central’s best chance for a state title was in 2011, but that team could never find a chemistry and didn’t make it out of the district tournament.
The 2012 team peaked at the right time and knocked off the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 teams during an eye-opening playoff run.
“We didn’t have the best record that year,” McAfee said. “I think we had seven or eight losses that year, but when we got to districts that team was not going to lose. You could just see it in their attitude and demeanors.”
McAfee finished with a record of 403-174-30 over 21 years. His Spartans won nine conference titles and two district titles along with the three final four appearances.
Also a football coach for 29 years, McAfee gave up the gridiron to lead the Spartans’ girls program from 2008-2018. He went 186-115-3 and won three conference championships.
Not bad for a guy who never played or coached volleyball before being talked into it by Brian Spencer, who started the boys program at Francis Howell, when the two were middle school teachers.
“I said I don’t know a whole lot about it, I’ve never coached it, all I’ve ever coached is football,” McAfee recalled. “He said don’t worry, I’ll teach you. Three years later, Howell Central opened up. Little did I know, I think I was the only one who applied.”
Now he’s a hall of famer.
“I’m really proud that I was the one who started the program and got it to where it was,” McAfee said. “Now I’m hoping (current coach Steve Le) can take it even higher.”
To say Hawkey was surprised to get the Peggy Johnson award is an understatement.
Johnson was a long-time coach at Ste. Genevieve and the award in her name recognizes a coach, administrator, official or any media that have committed a large part of their career to the growth of high school volleyball in Missouri.
“I did not know I was up for it,” Hawkey said. “I’m part of the board that makes those decisions and they just didn’t include me in those conversations and the hall of fame stuff.”
Hawkey coached De Smet from 2006-2015 and compiled a 248-72-11 record. De Smet won the state championship in 2009, four conference titles and eight district championships under his lead.
But it is what Hawkey has done and continues to do for the sport with earned him the award. Hawkey works tirelessly behind the scenes, helping to organize the regular season and postseason tournament. Recently his focus has been helping grow the sport in the Kansas City area to get the number of teams playing boys volleyball greater than 50 to earn recognition from the Missouri State High School Activities Association as an official sport. Currently, it is recognized by MSHSAA as a club sport.
In part due to Hawkey’s efforts, about 20 high schools in the Kansas City area had planned to start play this season before coronavirus hit.
“The plan over in Kansas City was a five-year plan so hopefully this doesn’t hurt that,” Hawkey said. “It was great to see about 20 teams between Missouri and Kansas. We have the Gateway Region here and they are working through the Kansas volleyball clubs.”
Hawkey’s involvement in De Smet’s media department and service projects prompted him to step down from the head coaching duties, but he’s still involved in the Spartans program as an assistant coach.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen is the spreading out of the players,” Hawkey said. “When I first started coaching, all of the top players were at the MCC schools. Now you have a top club player at almost every school and it’s been great for the sport because it’s spread it out. Every team has a chance every year and it’s made it really exciting. And as the talent spreads out more and more guys fall in love with it and the clubs get bigger and the sport keeps spreading.”
Also at the Feb. 23 ceremony, Borgia's C.J. Steiger was named Class 3 coach of the year and Hermann's Phil Landolt was named Class 2 coach of the year. Both first-year head coaches led their programs to state championships.
Veteran Lafayette coach Zach Young was recognized for his 300th victory.
