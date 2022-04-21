Medicine and Bioscience, Soldan lead Public High League's expansion into boys volleyball

What started as a friendly challenge between the girls volleyball team and boys soccer team at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience has turned into much more.

Those friendly challenges to a game of volleyball ignited a love and appreciation for the sport within the soccer players. It has culminated into the start of an official boys program this spring at CSMB.

“The boys actually brought this about,” said Edward Kennedy, who coaches the boys and girls volleyball programs at CSMB. “For the last couple of years, they had been talking to the athletic director (Heather Kristof). Once the girls started playing, every once in a while, we would bring them into the gym and let them play against the girls. And they enjoyed it so much that they actually wanted to start their own team.”

Boys volleyball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, including in the St. Louis region.

CSMB is one of four new varsity programs in Missouri this year. One of the other newcomers is league rival Soldan, marking the first time the Public High League has participated in boys volleyball.

“It has been fun having another PHL team starting at the same time for sure,” Soldan coach Natalie Davenport said. “Every sport kind of has their different rivals, but I think it's really special that we've been able to play another city school and another SLPS school and not just schools in the county that had boys volleyball for a long time.”

Kennedy knew he had something to work with after the soccer players finally beat the girls volleyball players at their own game.

“I told (the girls), ‘Oh, you all are going to pay for that one later,' ” Kennedy joked.

The scrimmages have developed a synergy at CSMB between the boys and girls programs. Several girls players are serving as managers for the boys team and have been a help to Kennedy during the inaugural campaign.

Owls senior Bailey Scott is the team’s setter. His brother, Isaac, also is on the team.

“The energy on the team is really good,” Bailey Scott said. “When we first heard about it, we were all super pumped and ready to begin playing right away. Once soccer ended, I was ready for volleyball.”

CSMB senior Kai Stockie played volleyball in eighth grade. A middle blocker and right-side hitter, Stockie has been pushing for a volleyball program since his freshman year.

“I know a lot of people (who already graduated) are jealous that we've been able to get actually a team,” Stockie said. “People are just super stoked and we’re consistently getting 12, which pretty amazing considering I think it's around the same size that we get for soccer, if not bigger.”

That same excitement is shared at Soldan, where junior Douglas Brooks, 6-foot-6 middle blocker, is trading slam dunks on the basketball court for kills on the volleyball court.

Brooks likes the speed of volleyball.

“Getting a kill, you just go for it,” Brooks said. “With a slam dunk, you have some time to prepare for it.”

All of the athletes are incorporating their skills from other sports onto the volleyball court.

Brooks said his jumping ability comes in handy.

“I want to continue to learn how to block and learning to grow as a leader and getting my teammates more involved,” Brooks said.

Scott said skills on the soccer pitch translate as well.

“Communication is huge,” Scott said. “You've got to be in sync. And you can't really do that without talking.”

Right now, boys volleyball is the talk of these respective schools.

“It's a small school,” Scott said. “Word is traveling fast. I'm hoping that as more kids come in and like volleyball, which I think I think for sure they will.”

And they hope the growth isn’t limited to their schools.

“I know a lot of people are going to be inviting their friends that also go to schools that don't have a team and they're going to see a game or two, and they're going to find out how much fun it is and I can see them going to their athletic directors and asking to get something set up,” Stockie said.

Brooks would like to see one PHL team, in particular, get a team.

“Vashon, so we can beat them,” the basketball player said.

Both coaches hope their fellow PHL schools follow their lead as well.

“As long as I can continue to get the boys to be patient, learning the fundamentals, I see how it can continue to grow in our school,” Davenport said. “In other schools, the biggest problem is going to be finding coaches who want to take it on, but I don't see any reason why it wouldn't continue to grow in the district.”

Kennedy would love to see CSMB’s rival on the girls side, Metro, become a rival on the boys side.

“There's so much talent in the PHL that I think once more schools get into it, can just really breed something different, you know, and it just helps us from cement, you know, that they were here, we can do this as well.”