FENTON — The look on Affton junior Jack Miles' face was a quick flash of surprise followed by celebration.

Miles had to wait for the line judge to rule whether his tip fell in play late in a winner-take-all fifth set against Summit in the Class 3 District 6 boys volleyball championship match Tuesday.

The tip was indeed true, and it tipped the scales Affton’s way in a 26-24, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 15-12 victory.

“I was just happy it went in,” Miles said. “That was probably the most crucial point in the game.”

Affton (16-9-3) advanced to play Webster Groves (17-9-1), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, in the Class 3 quarterfinals.

Miles did it all for the Cougars with 16 kills from the right side and 15 assists at setter running the team’s 6-2 offense. He also came up with four blocks.

“He's a monster,” Affton coach Brian Boehm said. “He's just a great athlete. He’s been playing volleyball for a while. He's our leading blocker. I think he's second or third in the state and blocks and, you know, he's a middle for club, but he has to be our setter and he does a good job with it.”

Justin Abeln put down 20 kills and Conrad Salt had 20 assists for Affton, which lost two regular-season meetings with Summit.

A Miles kill snapped a 12-all tie in the fifth set. He followed with the tip and a Summit hitting error ended the 2 hour, 3-minute match.

“I think our defense was really important,” Abeln said. “We kept going back and forth, but we kept fighting.”

Joe Lockey put down 12 kills and Gavin Hanrahan and Zoran Sabbert each had 11 for host Summit (11-11-2). Johnny Eichkorn and Brandon Olsson combined for 45 assists.

“We just needed to do the little things right,” Summit coach Emily Stoverink said. “We made too many errors and unfortunately that's what beat us, but a lot of good things still happened.”

Affton stunned Summit by taking the final eight points of the first set to erase a 24-18 deficit. An Edis Muftic block got the rally going and Miles set Abeln for a pair of spikes to give the Cougars set point, where Miles drew a lift call on the Falcons after a quick tip to clinch the opener.

It won’t show up in the box score, but Dominic Shoults was a rock from the service line during the run.

“He came in, having not played a lot of volleyball, took those nerves and just executed,” Boehm said. “We don't serve really aggressive, but we're very consistent.”

Affton’s defense powered an 8-1 run midway through the second set. Abeln, Muftic, Miles, Dino Novalic and Tristin Dusold took turns creating a wall at the net and libero Ben Meyers led the effort on the back row.

Led by three spikes from Ian Boden, Summit tried to mount an improbable comeback of its own. But a combination block by Miles and Muftic stopped the bleeding for Affton and a Miles kill on an overpass gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

Two straight aces by Joe Lockey helped give Summit the advantage late in the third set. Sabbert followed with a pair of big swings and kills by Jacob Shiner and Hanrahan sealed the frame for the Falcons.

“We didn't want our season to end and unfortunately it did, but we weren't ready to give up yet,” Stoverink said.

Summit dug out of an early hole in the fourth set to extend the match. Shiner got the rally started with a block and an ace and Sabbert put down two spikes to extend the advantage. Hanrahan took over late with three kills to send the match to a fifth set.

Webster Groves beat Affton in a tightly played contest March 25.

“They're pretty solid all the way around,” Boehm said. “We got to play the same way, consistent, let them make mistakes and when we have opportunities, put balls away and play great defense.”