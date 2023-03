A 6-foot-3 spiking machine, the outside hitter led the area in kills last season with an average of 5.67 each set. Jansen is a six-rotation player who put down a team-high 54 aces and was a leader in serve receive as a junior. Physically and mentally stronger after a standout club season, Jansen’s volleyball IQ has grown and his confidence in his decision making should make him an even bigger offensive force.