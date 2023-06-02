HOFFMAN ESTATES — The O’Fallon boys volleyball team added its most impressive accomplishment Friday afternoon to a trailblazing season of firsts.

The Panthers overcame a slow start to knock off Barrington 15-25, 25-23, 25-17 in the state quarterfinals at Hoffman Estates High School. O’Fallon, which already was the first Metro East team to finish the regular season No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the first to make consecutive trips to the quarterfinals, became the first area team to advance to the Illinois state semifinals.

“Someone responded to me that it’s 618 versus the world when we’re up here,” O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan said. “That's kind of like what we feel.”

O’Fallon (31-6) will play LaGrange Lyons (34-6) in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Nathan Finck had 16 kills and Camryn Sheehan put down 11 more for O’Fallon. Matthew Kulp recorded 36 assists and had a team-high 11 digs.

“I think it just goes to show how special this team really is, you know, coming from the Metro East area, like firsthand to come up here and do what no one else has done before, it's huge,” Finck said. “Winning this game now with this team, that really shows how much we've worked the season.”

Pepperdine recruit Cole Hartke had 11 kills for Barrington (30-8).

“Our goal was just to get a soft block on him, get touches on him to keep the ball alive, but obviously he's going to get his kills,” Camryn Sheehan said. “But I think I think we did a great job keeping him contained.”

Barrington broke open the first set with a 9-1 run. Carsten Wegh got it going with a pair of aces and several Panthers errors helped clinch the opener for the Broncos.

“That first set reminded me of last year when we played the whole game with just so much nerves,” Finck said. “And I think after that first set, you realize you can’t fall in the same trap again.”

Amy Sheehan brought the team’s six seniors together after the first set.

“I said, we have gotten here because you have always brought everybody together,” Amy Sheehan said. “I said there's going to be good things, there's going to be bad things, and no matter what bad things are going to happen, we cannot not forget what got us here.”

A pair of Camryn Sheehan kills and a Matthew Hettenhausen ace helped give O’Fallon a 19-10 lead in the second set.

“The first set we were all in our own space, and we didn't really come together after every point,” Camryn Sheehan said. “But finally, we came together, we talked after every play, and we just got together, and we rolled right along.”

Barrington made a late push and a Hartke smash cut the Panthers’ led to 24-23, before a Finck kill evened the match at one set each.

O’Fallon built on its momentum to jump out to a 10-3 lead in the third set. Finck got it started with a pair of kills and Camryn Sheehan followed with several big swings.

“Defensively, the second set and third set we really stepped up,” Finck said. “I think also we would switch up like where me and Matthew Hettenhausen were hitting from, just keeping their blockers on their toes.”

A Hettenhausen kill ended the 1-hour, 15-minute match.

The entire Panthers program celebrated the win by taking a 45-minute bus ride to cheer on the O’Fallon girls soccer team in their playoff game Friday night. The two programs are capping a stellar athletic school year for the school that included a girls state basketball championship in March.

It’s a unique ending for a senior class that began their high school experience as freshmen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They're actually able to end it with a bang,” Amy Sheehan said. “You know, (at graduation) they talked about the girls basketball winning state, and now we have soccer and volleyball. They started off at the start of an earthquake of a pandemic and now hopefully they can enjoy and embrace this last part of their senior year.”