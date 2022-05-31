O'Fallon defeats Plainfield East to capture first state berth since 2015.

O’FALLON, Ill. — There must have been a gleam in the eye of O’Fallon senior Connor Sorgea.

After Plainfield East thwarted a pair of match points, O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan called a timeout and designed a play for Sorgea, who had produced only one kill during the set.

“Even before that point, I told my setter, ‘Give me the ball, let’s win the game,’ ” Sorgea said.

Sorgea received a pass from senior Alec Koesterer and blasted it into the Milburn campus floor to provide the finishing touch on a 25-19, 25-21 victory in the O’Fallon sectional championship game Tuesday and send the Panthers to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

O’Fallon Panthers (25-8-1) advanced to face Lincoln Way-East (32-6) in a state quarterfinal Friday at 1 p.m. at Hoffman Estates High.

Historically, O’Fallon had found the sectional championship match to be a difficult hurdle to clear, winning only once in six attempts since 2010 prior to Tuesday.

Koesterer was a freshman on the 2019 team that lost to Minooka, ending the Panthers’ season one step away from the state tournament.

“I was on the varsity bench during that sectional final, and I remember the energy flowing. To be able to come back three years later and win this game is huge,” Koesterer said.

The flow of energy was a factor for both teams during game preparation.

Plainfield East (33-5) arrived nine minutes after the scheduled start time due to what Bengals’ coach Jeff Wilkie referred to as “transportation issues.” While O’Fallon tried to stay sharp during its extended pregame warmup, Plainfield East hurried through its pregame routine.

When the match began, the Panthers’ pent-up energy was unleashed. Koesterer strung together six service points, junior Camryn Sheehan laced three kills and O’Fallon jumped out to a quick 12-3 lead.

“We were ready hours before the game, so it felt great to finally get all of our energy out on the court,” Koesterer said.

Plainfield East opened the game with a net violation, a service error and a pair of unforced mistakes within the first 11 points of the game.

“I thought we were a little laggy to start. We were told we were going to have more time (to warm up) than what we did, but it is what it is,” Wilkie said.

The Bengals clawed back into the first set through the powerful, topspin serves of senior Jace Milka, who served six consecutive points to slice the deficit to 19-16.

But O’Fallon senior Sam Hayes stymied the Bengals’ run with a momentum-swinging kill to put the Panthers back in the driver’s seat.

“They usually come to me in a situation like that,” said Hayes, who led the Panthers with six kills in the first set.

Sophomore Nathan Finck ended the opening frame with a short-set spike to give O’Fallon a 25-19 victory. It was the first short set attempted by Koesterer who masterfully ran the Panthers’ offense.

“It was bump set off a bad pass, and it worked out perfectly. I just go with the flow and whatever happens, I try to make the best out of it,” Koesterer said.

Koesterer made the right reads the entire match, using his unique setting style to keep the Plainfield East blockers off guard and keep his bevy of talented hitters happy.

“I always jump as high as I can when I set to try to throw off the blocker,” Koesterer said. “I want them to never know who I’m going to set next.”

Winning the first set had not equated to automatic victory for O’Fallon this season, as four of the Panthers eight losses occurred after winning the first set. It has evolved into a point of emphasis for O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan.

“Winning the first set feels good, but you don’t want them to think that the game is given to us. We have really preached that we fight for every point. You don’t take plays off and that’s how you win games,” Sheehan said.

O’Fallon scored the first three points of the second set before Plainfield East made its move. Nathan Grutza earned two kills and two blocks in a stretch where the Bengals captured eight of 10 points and enjoyed their biggest lead at 9-6.

But the Panthers’ comeback was ignited by its defense. A great dig by libero Ben Spear kept alive a rally, Finck nearly crashed into the scorer’s table to retrieve a wayward pass, and when Sheehan made two tough digs on the same play, O’Fallon took a 20-15 lead and forced a Plainfield East timeout.

“It got a little nerve-wracking, but our team did a great job staying level,” Amy Sheehan said.

Two kills by Hayes put the Panthers one point away from victory, and after consecutive points by Plainfield East, Sorgea executed the final play exactly how it was drawn up to give O'Fallon its first sectional title since defeating Joliet West in 2015.

“I switched from the left side to the right side, and we were going to push the ball to me to win the game,” Sorgea said.

And Koesterer did the pushing, leaping as high as could to make the set, and watching the home crowd and his teammates leap in jubilation as the ball hit the floor.

“We were ready,” Koesterer said. “That’s probably the best I’ve ever seen us play.”