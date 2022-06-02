O'Fallon embraces underdog role in second trip to state

The O’Fallon boys volleyball team has embraced the underdog role.

“I think one of the coolest things about playing up in Chicago is like, we're kind of the underdogs from Southern Illinois and our team here, this was the second time in school history we’ve been here,” senior Alec Koesterer said. “So it takes some of the nerves off knowing that, you know, we could go beat some teams that we're not supposed to statistically.”

The Panthers swept Plainfield East in the sectional championship Tuesday to advance to the state quarterfinals for just the second time in school history and first time since 2015.

O’Fallon (25-8-1), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large schools, will play Lincoln-Way East (33-6) at Hoffman Estates on Friday at 1 p.m.

“We've told the kids were peaking at the right time right now,” O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan said. “But there hasn't been anything that we've changed drastically as the process went on. We kept improving as the season went on.”

Koesterer, an all-metro setter last season, averages 9.31 assists. He runs a balanced attack between outside hitters Camryn Sheehan (3.13 kills) and Connor Sorgea (2.6 kills), right-side hitter Nathan Finck (2.81 kills) and middle hitter Sam Hayes (1.96 kills).

Libero Ben Spear leads the team in serve receive and digs (272) and also provides an emotional spark.

“He does a fantastic job reading the other team's offense,” Amy Sheehan said. “He gets pumped up, he brings the team in and he's constantly on the ground, diving for tips. We told him he is the leader of the back row and he has really taken that to heart.”

Spear said, “It's a pretty amazing experience to see how far this team has come. The emotional journey for us just to stay very level-headed as we go into state as we have progressed from the start of the season. It's very uplifting to have made it this far, and hopefully, emotionally we can say level-headed and keep going.”

That level-headedness served the Panthers well as the sectional was delayed more than half an hour due to transportation issues with the Plainfield East bus.

Amy Sheehan said her players were already in their pregame routine when she got the news. They had to cool off for about 20 minutes before ramping it back up.

“They responded well,” Amy Sheehan said. “As a coach, you don't know how that timeframe is going to happen and they responded great.”

Koesterer admitted to dealing with nerves before matches, but strangely the extra delay had the opposite effect.

“I think they might have been, you know, a little cocky, Plainfield East,” Koesterer said. “They came in late. They didn't really warm up much when they were late. And we had been, you know, already stretched and practiced and warm and we were so prepared for the game and they just didn't bring it. We handled them in two sets. So oddly enough, I don't think I was nervous, really as much as I would have been maybe for another game, because I felt so well prepared.”

O’Fallon’s schedule has prepared them for the trip north.

The Panthers opened their season against some of the top Chicago teams in a tournament at Marist. They played some of Missouri’s best teams in the Lafayette Tournament. They went 10-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Both Spear and Koesterer said their first win against conference rival Belleville East left them with a lot of confidence.

“We played really well as a team and after that game we all we all probably had the same headspace that this team has a good chance of going far this year,” Spear said.

Amy Sheehan said Lincoln-Way East has some heavy hitters, but is beatable.

“We have to communicate and we have to stay on our same level,” Amy Sheehan said. “There's going to be highs in this game. There's going to be lows. And if we follow those lows or those highs, it's not going to turn out well. So, keep level-headed, stay in the middle, and keep going on every point.”