It is an accomplishment that has been decades in making and last week became official as the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced it is recognizing boys volleyball as an official sport beginning in spring 2024.

John Hawkey, vice president of the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association, described the feeling as “total excitement” when he heard the news.

“Just years of watching guys and watching coaches and athletic directors and players just give everything they have to it and build it and promote it and see that it's finally to a point where they're fully recognized by the state, which gives them more and more credibility for everything they do,” Hawkey said.

The current iteration of Missouri boys volleyball crowned its first champion in 1997. Considered a club, membership plateaued for several years in the low to mid 40s just below the 50 required for recognition by MSHSAA. Through years of work from countless people including Hawkey, Webster Groves athletic director Jerry Collins, Parkway Central coach Tom Schaefer, St. Louis U. High athletic director Chris Muskopf, Oakville athletic director Becky Czuppon and Larry Furrer, a number of Kansas City area schools finally jumped on board and pushed the number north of 50.

But with the recognition comes major changes to the sport.

The biggest is a move from two separate classes to just one, at least for now.

“I don't think that's necessarily locked in,” Schaefer said. “I think that was a ruling based on the current number of teams that we have.”

MSHSAA communications director Jason West said the number of classes could increase if more schools register. He said 67 schools have currently registered to play next season.

“What will need to be looked at is among the schools that are registered, is there a big discrepancy in those enrollment totals?” West said. “And if there is a big discrepancy, then the advisory committee that would be formed and added to the existing volleyball advisory committee, that would be something they would have to take a look at and determine whether or not and when to go to two classes.”

The hope is that a number of schools throughout the state will quickly jump on board with the credibility MSHSAA recognition brings.

Hawkey said he and the MVCA’s other vice president, Ken Corum, know there is excitement and interest throughout the state.

“Corum and I have met with, you know, coaches in Springfield and Joplin and stuff where they're all ready to go and it's awesome,” Hawkey said. “That's why we believe now that it's official, we believe it'll grow quickly because there is interest in some of the big areas. And then with these, you know, the big question is are there enough teams for travel for all those guys?”

Collins said adding boys volleyball is easy relative to other sports.

“Of all the sports that you're going to add, it's probably the easiest for schools to do, in terms of you've already got the facility, you've already got girls volleyball,” Collins said. “Uniform expenses are pretty minimal and really the biggest adds are going to be your officials costs, your coaches cost and your transportation, which are significant costs. But you know, it's not like you've got to go rent a facility or another field to compete on.”

The other two big differences will be district assignments and the championship date, which will be pushed back to the calendar week of May 26–June 1.

Districts now will be assigned according to MSHSAA geographical guidelines. Previously, since most of the teams participating were in St. Louis, teams would be assigned to districts through a seeding process based on their record and strength of schedule.

West said MSHSAA is currently accepting bids from sites interested in hosting the championships. Maryville University is the current site for this year’s semifinals and finals, which will be played May 23-25.

“I know Maryville has hosted the last few years, but we're also looking at a week to a week and a half later than the schedule has been,” West said. “So now we're competing with summer camps and things like that in the gym in the early part of June. So now, trying to find those locations is going to be the biggest hurdle I think.”

Another big nuance to the change will be that all previous records before next year will not be recognized as official state records. So accomplishments such as Vianney’s 17 state championships and SLUH's 76-match winning streak, which according to the National Federation of State High School Associations in the third longest ever in the nation, will not be on the state record books.

But the movers and shakers behind Missouri boys volleyball are all in agreement that this change is needed for the long-term growth and health of the sport.

“I think we're just going to see a big boom,” Schaefer said. “I've seen a lot more clubs available, and I think that could even grow more opportunities for boys to play. You're just going to see a large growth in our sport, I think from not only the high schools but also down to the younger kids as well.”

Collins said the addition gives a platform for more boys to get involved.

“The majority of our volleyball players don't play any other sports,” Collins said. “It's something that a different type of athlete may be interested in and it’s something that expands the number of students that that are involved in athletic programs.”

“I always joke about the P.E. all-stars getting a shot,” Hawkey said. “The guys will play it in P.E. and just love it and have such a great time playing in gym class. And now they get to kind of go show it on the court and actually participate and compete for conference, for state, and just really kind of show off what they can do.”