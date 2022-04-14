Orr's serve helps Eureka outlast Lafayette

EUREKA — Eureka senior Jordan Orr had plenty of confidence stepping onto the volleyball court for a fifth set Thursday night.

“Last year, we played a lot of matches that went to five and won a lot of them in five,” Orr said. “So, having that for this season, knowing that we can do it still, is a great thing.”

Orr’s dominant serve pushed host Eureka out to a commanding lead in the abbreviated finale en route to a 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 24-26, 15-12 win over conference rival Lafayette.

“Every play matters,” Eureka coach Bryan Pieschel said. “So, we got to make sure that we’re executing our game plan. We're not missing assignments. If we get opportunities for easy points, we got to make sure we're executing. So yeah, it doesn't really change going into the fifth set other than just make sure we maintain that sense of urgency, but a sense of urgency with confidence.”

Eureka took a quick 7-4 lead in the fifth set behind an Orr ace and a Gabe Counts kill, forcing Lafayette coach Whitney Ralph to call a timeout.

The break failed to cool off Orr as he put down two more aces sandwiched between a Gavin Bartley spike to push the Wildcats’ lead to 12-4.

Lafayette got a pair of kills from Lucas Tran to cut the Eureka lead to 13-11, but a DeMoulin blast sealed the 1-hour, 58-minute match for the Wildcats.

“I would say our defense was a lot better tonight than it's been in normal past games and then just all-around high energy,” DeMoulin said.

DeMoulin put down a match-high 16 kills, Counts added 13 spikes and Josh Travis put down 11 kills for Eureka (9-2-1, 4-0), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. Orr had 47 assists.

Zach Patton had 10 kills and Matt Haefner had nine more for Lafayette (4-4, 0-1).

The Lancers were without standout setter Kyle Kubasta, who was sidelined with a minor leg injury. Haefner split time between outside hitter and setter, and Sean Meyer moved up from JV to help setting. The duo combined for 35 assists.

“It's a frustrating loss, and that’s a great team that we faced,” Ralph said. “We did a lot of good things on our side. I do think Sean did get more comfortable as the match went on. But it also showed us that we got a lot of things to work on too.”

Lafayette edged Eureka in a side out-heavy first set that featured three lead changes and 10 ties. Haefner set up Patton for a spike to break a 24-all tie, and a Eureka hitting error clinched the opener for the Lancers.

“Lafayette, man, you know, not having their starting setter, I have to give them a ton of credit because they played exceptionally hard,” Pieschel said. “They were not going to go away.”

Orr came up with back-to-back blocks to give Eureka a six-point lead late in the second set and DeMoulin and Bartley put down three kills each as the Wildcats evened the match at one set apiece.

Eureka used a 7-2 run to pull away in the third set. Counts put down four kills, while DeMoulin added three more as the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead.

“They were missing their setter so they had a few guys out of position, they had a few guys who aren’t normally starting, so we knew that we could attack those positions, not just their block, but their defense as well,” Orr said.

Cooper Williams came alive for the Lancers in the fourth set with four kills and Haefner’s ace sent the match to a fifth set.

“They definitely showed up and showed some heart throughout the match,” Ralph said. “I was proud of that.”

It was just the third win in 37 tries for Eureka over Lafayette and the first since April 19, 2018. The Wildcats went on to advance to the Class 4 semifinals that season.

The Wildcats hope history repeats itself.

“The first day of practice, we said that its final four or bust,” Orr said. “That's our goal.”