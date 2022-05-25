Parkway West comes back to beat De Smet to return to Class 3 championship match

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Ethan Jennings may need some ice for his left shoulder.

The Parkway West standout was everywhere — hitting, setting, serving — during an instant classic Class 3 semifinal boys volleyball match against De Smet, the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsport.com small school rankings, Wednesday night at Maryville University.

Jennings, a Pepperdine recruit, blasted 19 kills and had 19 assists to lead the Longhorns to a 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11 win in a 2-hour, 8-minute thriller.

“It's hurting a little bit, I'm not gonna lie,” Jennings said of his shoulder. “I'll be good for tomorrow.”

Parkway West (22-11-2) will play No. 2 St. Dominic (26-3-1) or No. 3 Mehlville (22-9-1) for the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Maryville University. Those two teams played their semifinal later Wednesday night.

Jack Goedde and Brady Kuehl each had nine kills, and Hudson Ribble had 30 assists for the Longhorns in the winning effort.

“At the beginning of the season, we got destroyed by them,” Jennings said. “I think it really shows just how much we’ve grown and developed as a team.”

James Zippay had 16 kills, Trent Massey put down 15, Riley Massey had 13 and Alex Rodriguez added 10 spikes for De Smet (28-7-1). Riley Massey and Tyler Zippay combined for 53 assists.

“Unbelievable match,” De Smet coach Tim Haffner said. “Both teams played outstanding. They made some scrappy plays on defense chasing balls down and had some big blocks at the net. We had to take some big swings to even get a kill.”

Parkway West rode Jennings’ left arm in the fourth set. Jennings’ eighth spike of the frame sent the match into a winner-take-all fifth.

From there, Jennings turned into distributor by recording four assists with two kills in the fifth. Goedde had a couple of big swings and Chase Haun had a key block before a net violation sent the defending Class 3 state champions back to the title match.

“We talked about that mentality to defend a title, putting ourselves in a position to defend it,” Parkway West coach Susan Anderson said. “We couldn't defend a title if we didn't get to that game.”

Goedde credited Jennings.

“All his sets were on point,” Goedde said. “Everything was easy to hit and his energy was just really helping the team out.”

Parkway West stunned De Smet in the opener, erasing a late four-point deficit to force the first set to go past 25.

A pair of Jennings kills fended off two De Smet set points and a pair of hitting errors by the Spartans sealed the frame for Parkway West.

“Their middles really did well, challenged our middles,” Haffner said. “They put up a big block that we had a hard time attacking against and I think we got a little tentative early in the match. We made some adjustments later, but they played a heck of a match.”

De Smet jumped out to a 6-1 lead and never trailed in the second set. Trent Massey had four kills and James Zippay put down two more as the Spartans evened the match at a set apiece.

De Smet closed the third set on a 5-2 run. Riley Massey led the way with six kills and Rodriguez put down four more as the Spartans took a 2-1 lead.

“Everybody did their job and everybody like got super excited,” Goedde said. “Everyone's playing for the team, not themselves.”

Jennings and Goedde are the two main holdovers from last year’s state championship team. Anderson was not surprised to see the duo come up big when the Longhorns needed it most.

“Jack plays with passion, he has a lot of sweat too, and when he turns it on, he can really make an impact on the game,” Anderson said. “And Ethan, being a setter, he has a lot of control over what's happening. And I do think that knowing last year their experience in the state game, they knew what it was like to be in that game.”