Parkway West knocks off Webster Groves in Class 3 final for first championship since 2003

Ganev said getting off to a quick start was key.

“It's their home turf,” Ganev said. “They know this place. They're comfortable here. So, you really have to come out and show them who's boss, like show that you actually want to fight.”

The second set featured four lead changes and nine ties before West got a little breathing room. Sam Smout had a block, Jack Goedde followed with an ace and Cosgrove added a tip to make it 18-14.

Webster launched a furious comeback behind three straight Maupin kills, but a Jennings laser on the sixth set point gave the Longhorns a 2-0 lead.

Kills by Drew Koenig and Maupin got Webster out to a 5-1 lead in the third set as the Statesmen looked to build on the momentum from their late push the set before.

“They never gave up,” Mahl said. “We told them in the beginning of the match, no matter what the score, every point matters.”

Kills by Cosgrove and Jennings helped West pull even at 16-16.

Enter the birthday boy for the storybook ending.