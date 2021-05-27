Parkway West knocks off Webster Groves in Class 3 final for first championship since 2003

WEBSTER GROVES — Parkway West senior Matt Cosgrove gave himself a birthday present he will never forget.
The 6-foot-6 outside hitter celebrated his 18th birthday with 11 kills and five aces, four of which came after the Longhorns' student section sang “Happy Birthday” to him during a timeout.
Most importantly, Cosgrove led West to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of host Webster Groves in the Class 3 boys volleyball state championship match as the Longhorns won their second state title and first since 2003.
“It feels amazing,” Cosgrove said. “It feels like we just made history right now.”
Ethan Jennings blasted 13 kills and Victor Ganev put down 12 for West (23-4), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. Tengis Kelley had 33 assists.
“A large amount of this group was part of the team from last year and I think that's a huge part of that determination,” West coach Susan Anderson said. “They knew what they had. They knew what we missed last year and they just kind of felt like they had unfinished business.”
Luke Maupin had 11 kills and Liam McAleenan had 20 assists for No. 3 Webster Groves (22-9).
Cosgrove sealed the championship in the third set with his explosive jump serve.
Webster Groves called timeout with the set tied 16-16. During the break, his team circled around Cosgrove and had the student section serenade him.
Cosgrove then stepped to the line and delivered three consecutive aces, prompting Webster coach Ryan Mahl to call his last timeout.
“I took a deep breath and was like, ‘I've got to get this in,’ and I got it in,” Cosgrove said.
After the break, Cosgrove put down another ace for good measure. By the time Webster Groves got a sideout, the Longhorns had a commanding 21-16 lead.
“I've never seen serves like that at this level,” Mahl said. “I mean when you've got guys that are 6-5 and 6-6 just ripping serves at you … those are just extremely tough to pass regardless of what level you're playing at.”
A Kelley tip and a Cosgrove kill clinched the title.
Kelley mixed it up between Cosgrove, Ganev and Jennings throughout the match, keeping the Webster block honest.
“I was really able to put the trust in my guys moving back moving back and forth finding everyone,” Kelley said. “We're getting great kills. The energy was amazing.”
Ganev, Cosgrove and Jennings combined for 15 kills as West never trailed in the first set.
Ganev said getting off to a quick start was key.
“It's their home turf,” Ganev said. “They know this place. They're comfortable here. So, you really have to come out and show them who's boss, like show that you actually want to fight.”
The second set featured four lead changes and nine ties before West got a little breathing room. Sam Smout had a block, Jack Goedde followed with an ace and Cosgrove added a tip to make it 18-14.
Webster launched a furious comeback behind three straight Maupin kills, but a Jennings laser on the sixth set point gave the Longhorns a 2-0 lead.
Kills by Drew Koenig and Maupin got Webster out to a 5-1 lead in the third set as the Statesmen looked to build on the momentum from their late push the set before.
“They never gave up,” Mahl said. “We told them in the beginning of the match, no matter what the score, every point matters.”
Kills by Cosgrove and Jennings helped West pull even at 16-16.
Enter the birthday boy for the storybook ending.
“I told the student spectators they had to stand out, they had to be loud, they had to make sure that they were engaged,” Anderson said. “They weren't really like that that much on Tuesday (in the semifinals). But I told them these boys, they love to be loved. They want you to cheer for them. They want to hear the noise. They want to know that you're over there acknowledging them.
“And I didn't tell them to sing, ‘Happy Birthday,’ but I'm glad they did because he loved it, and he just used that energy and went to town.”