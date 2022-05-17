Pritchett's play powers Vianney to sweep of Lafayette to secure 25th district title

WILDWOOD — Vianney middle hitter Braxton Pritchett leaves everything he’s got on the volleyball court.

“You gotta want to play and even if you're behind, you still gotta love the sport and you got to throw your whole body in it,” Pritchett said. “And when you get a big kill, it pays off and then you can feed that to the team.”

Pritchett did plenty of cooking and feeding in Vianney’s 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of host Lafayette in the Class 4, District 2 championship Tuesday night.

Pritchett put down a match-high 11 kills and added a pair of blocks for Vianney (18-5-2), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. Drew Langhauser put down eight kills and Ryan Juengel had 26 assists with two kills, two blocks and a pair of aces.

“He's a well-trained middle,” Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert said. “He works hard. He knows all the finer points of the position. He likes to outwork the other middles. … He can elevate and touch almost any set. When he's rolling, we're setting that middle so high.”

Lucas Tran had 13 kills and Matt Haefner had eight spikes for Lafayette (19-10). Sean Meyer had 24 assists.

The top two teams from each district advance to the quarterfinals. Vianney will face the No. 2 team from District 1 and Lafayette the top team at a location and time to be determined.

“We really only had one person who's ever played at a varsity level before this year and one person who's ever been in a district final before,” Lafayette coach Whitney Ralph said. “So, definitely inexperience kind of reared its ugly head this evening for us.”

Pritchett turned the match around in a pivotal second set for Vianney, which won its 25th district crown.

Lafayette grabbed an early lead behind a pair of Tran kills, and a spike and block from Nathan Rothweiler.

The Lancers gained even more momentum by winning a wild volley that featured Haefner running into his team’s bench to return a ball. After a couple more tough digs, an energized Lafayette club was rewarded by winning the point and took an 8-3 lead.

“They did show a lot of heart and effort at times tonight, so that's something to be proud of,” Ralph said. “I wish we could have put it together for an entire match, but Vianney’s a great team.”

Pritchett took over from there with three quick kills to stem the mounting Lafayette momentum. Sam Cheak added two straight aces and, quickly, the set was evened at 13-all.

Juengel didn’t over-think Vianney's offense from there.

“He's unstoppable,” Juengel said of Pritchett. “He's a great player. He had a hot hand tonight. So, I was just feeding him until they stopped him.”

Pritchett blasted five more kills and added an emphatic block as Vianney pulled away to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

“The connection was just so good, it was right there,” Pritchett said. “Once I got one set and I saw it bounce, I was like let's do it again and again. I kept working and I made sure to keep my energy with my team and feed it back to them.”

Lafayette didn’t go quietly in the third set, but Vianney pulled away late with several kills from Daniel Patrick and a free ball spike by Juengel.

“Setting (Pritchett) all the time opens up other opportunities because they start to double block, even triple block him sometimes,” Juengel said. “So, it just opens up the pins and our back row.”

Langhauser put down three kills as Vianney never trailed in the first set. Five different Golden Griffins recorded aces and Vianney ended the frame wining six of the final seven points.

Gabbert said Vianney’s serve receive was the difference.

“We were just so steady,” Gabbert said. “When we pass that well, our middles are involved and our middles are hard to stop.”