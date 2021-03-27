Reese keeps Pattonville's offense humming for tournament title win over Parkway West

COTTLEVILLE — Few entered this boys volleyball season with shoes to fill as big as Pattonville High junior Matthew Reese, but he’s showing those shoes might be just the right size.
Reese took over the reigns of the Pirates offense from Cole Cwiklowski, who set the school’s assist record and led the program to its first Class 4 semifinal in 2019.
So far the Pirates haven’t missed a beat with Reese as their new setter.
He led a versatile attack Saturday as Pattonville won the fifth annual Francis Howell Central Tournament with a 25-16, 23-25, 15-13 win over Parkway West in the championship. It is the second successive Howell Central championship for the Pirates.
“Cole Cwiklowski was an incredible setter,” Reese said. “I've watched him since my brother played on his team and so it was really cool to be able to fill the shoes that he left for us, and it was super fun to do so.”
Reese had 28 assists, spreading the wealth between four different attackers in the championship match.
Cole Schuler put down 15 kills and had a pair of aces for Pattonville (6-0). David Polster had 10 kills and an ace and Zach Noles put down six spikes.
Schuler said Reese has done a good job of developing chemistry with his hitters in a short time.
“We haven't played together a lot before this moment, but with the practices we've had and the games we've already played, we've really jelled together and it's a good fit so far,” Schuler said.
A pair of Schuler kills and another by Noles broke a 4-4 tie in the third set.
West pulled ahead 13-12 with a Brady Kuehl block, but a hitting error drew the Pirates back even. Reese then found Joe Duncan for his lone kill of the match to bring up championship point and connected with Schuler with a slick back set to end the match.
“I wanted to let them figure it out on their own and they did,” Pattonville coach Jenell Franken said. “They were able to fight through and finish.”
Matt Cosgrove and Victor Ganev each had 11 kills for West (4-1). Tengis Kelley had 20 assists.
Pattonville carried play in the first set. A pair of Polster spikes and a Schuler ace sparked a 5-0 run that gave the Pirates a 12-7 lead.
“Probably the biggest key was just focusing on getting our passes right and not shying away when we got blocked because we did get blocked a couple of times, but we just kept pushing and kept on swinging, being aggressive,” Schuler said.
Three Polster kills clinched the opener for the Pirates.
Pattonville used a 6-0 run to take the lead early in the second set. Justin Bowers sparked the run with a block and two spikes to make it 11-6.
West clawed its way back with big swings from Cosgrove and Ganev and a Kuehl block gave the Longhorns a 24-23 lead.
“These are our first games that we played all season and so to show up like that and then take the second game, I'm very happy with their play,” West coach Susan Anderson said. “I'm proud of them. And it helps us feel a high-pressure game against a good team so that we know what we have to do against other big teams, other good teams.”
Reese found Schuler to thwart a pair of set points for West. Reese said Schuler offers him a comfort zone as he learns the most efficient way to run the Pattonville offense.
“I can always lean back on Cole,” Reese said. “I knew that so if I wanted to run something new, I'd run something new, and if it didn't work out, the next play was going to Cole to get that ball back.”
A pair of hitting errors eventually clinched the second set for the Longhorns.
Both teams swept through pool play. Pattonville swept Howell Central 25-14, 25-13 in one semifinal, while West outlasted St. Dominic 25-11, 23-25, 15-10 in the other.
“Playing games to five (sets) first of all is going to be a totally different situation for all of them there, none of them have done that yet,” Anderson said. “So, I think starting off today with three games and then two tough games is kind of good for them to just get that feeling of just keep going.”