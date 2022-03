A Pepperdine recruit, the 6-foot-6 right-side hitter will be the go-to option for the Longhorns as they defend their Class 3 championship. Jennings was slowed by an ankle injury last season but finished with a flurry, averaging 2.52 kills. Bigger and stronger this season, his jump serve has gotten more consistent and he might be used as a setter for stretches depending on team need.